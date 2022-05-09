Hypoallergenic mascaras that will give your eyelashes fuller and thicker look

Mascaras are a must-have makeup tool if you want your eye makeup game on point. It gives eyes a defining look and make the eyelashes look thicker and fuller. A lot of you probably ditch kajal and go for a mascara when in mood to keep the look minimalistic. So, when there are impromptu zoom meetings, all you need to do is apply mascara perfectly over the lashes and let it take care of your overall appearance. It will give your eyes an instant pick-me-up and enhance their beauty. While there are a number of mascaras available online, if you're someone with sensitive eyes or who wears contact lenses, then going for a mascara that is hypoallergenic is ideal. It won't trigger any reaction and is relatively gentle in nature too.

To look for options? Scroll through our list below that list out hypoallergenic mascaras.

Almay Multi-Benefit Mascara

This black mascara is enriched with Aloe and vitamin B. It is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and fragrance-free. Ophthalmologically tested, one coat of this mascara can make your lashes look thicker in appearance. Both people with sensitive eyes and those who wear contact lenses can take to this mascara.