Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Monday, May 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, May 09, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Hypoallergenic mascaras that will give your eyelashes fuller and thicker look

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 09, 2022 14:02 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Hypoallergenic mascaras come in handy for people who have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses. 

product info
A mascara is the best way to give eyes a defining look.

Mascaras are a must-have makeup tool if you want your eye makeup game on point. It gives eyes a defining look and make the eyelashes look thicker and fuller. A lot of you probably ditch kajal and go for a mascara when in mood to keep the look minimalistic. So, when there are impromptu zoom meetings, all you need to do is apply mascara perfectly over the lashes and let it take care of your overall appearance. It will give your eyes an instant pick-me-up and enhance their beauty. While there are a number of mascaras available online, if you're someone with sensitive eyes or who wears contact lenses, then going for a mascara that is hypoallergenic is ideal. It won't trigger any reaction and is relatively gentle in nature too.

To look for options? Scroll through our list below that list out hypoallergenic mascaras. 

Almay Multi-Benefit Mascara
This black mascara is enriched with Aloe and vitamin B. It is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and fragrance-free. Ophthalmologically tested, one coat of this mascara can make your lashes look thicker in appearance. Both people with sensitive eyes and those who wear contact lenses can take to this mascara.

cellpic
Almay Thickening Mascara with Aloe and Vitamin B5, Hypoallergenic, Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free, Ophthalmologist Tested, 402 Black
58% off
Rs 1,210 Rs 2,899
Buy now

Reviva Labs HypoAllergenic Mascara
This black colour mascara comes in the pack of three. A hypoallergenic formulation, it thickens and lengthens the appearance of lashes. It is soap-free and pH balanced. The best part is the mascara won’t smudge or clip. The applicator to apply mascara glides smoothly over the lashes, resulting in a stunning eye makeup look.

cellpic
Reviva Labs HypoAllergenic Mascara, Super Lash Black, 0.25-Ounces (Pack of 3)
47% off
Rs 4,764 Rs 8,999
Buy now

Marcelle Xtension Plus + Pro Lash Growth Complex Mascara
This one-of-a-kind mascara is infused with the goodness of peptides and vitamin A that help make lashes look thicker and stronger. You can get dramatic eyes with this highly pigmented formulation that is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. It has been dermatologically tested as well.

cellpic
Marcelle Xtension Plus + Pro Lash Growth Complex Mascara, Black, Hypoallergenic and Fragrance-Free, 0.3 fl oz
42% off
Rs 2,880 Rs 4,999
Buy now

Almay Thickening Mascara
This mascara is ophthalmologically tested and is hypoallergenic-free, paraben-free and free from any artificial fragrance. For voluminous, long and nourished lashes, this mascara is a good pick and does a stellar job. It is available in different colours too.

cellpic
Almay Multi-Benefit Mascara, Black Brown, Ophthalmologist Tested, Fragrance Free, Hypoallergenic, 0.24 oz
42% off
Rs 2,160.4 Rs 3,699
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon summer sale 2022: Go for comfy men's trunks available at low price    
Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 30% discount on personal air coolers
Amazon summer sale 2022: Enjoy as much as 90% off on gold plated jewellery
Amazon summer sale 2022: Get up to 58% off on vacuum cleaners, grab them now
Amazon summer sale 2022: 60% off on fitness trackers awaits you
health and beauty FOR LESS