Hypoallergenic mascaras that will give your eyelashes fuller and thicker look

Summary:
Mascaras are a must-have makeup tool if you want your eye makeup game on point. It gives eyes a defining look and make the eyelashes look thicker and fuller. A lot of you probably ditch kajal and go for a mascara when in mood to keep the look minimalistic. So, when there are impromptu zoom meetings, all you need to do is apply mascara perfectly over the lashes and let it take care of your overall appearance. It will give your eyes an instant pick-me-up and enhance their beauty. While there are a number of mascaras available online, if you're someone with sensitive eyes or who wears contact lenses, then going for a mascara that is hypoallergenic is ideal. It won't trigger any reaction and is relatively gentle in nature too.
To look for options? Scroll through our list below that list out hypoallergenic mascaras.
Almay Multi-Benefit Mascara
This black mascara is enriched with Aloe and vitamin B. It is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and fragrance-free. Ophthalmologically tested, one coat of this mascara can make your lashes look thicker in appearance. Both people with sensitive eyes and those who wear contact lenses can take to this mascara.
Reviva Labs HypoAllergenic Mascara
This black colour mascara comes in the pack of three. A hypoallergenic formulation, it thickens and lengthens the appearance of lashes. It is soap-free and pH balanced. The best part is the mascara won’t smudge or clip. The applicator to apply mascara glides smoothly over the lashes, resulting in a stunning eye makeup look.
Marcelle Xtension Plus + Pro Lash Growth Complex Mascara
This one-of-a-kind mascara is infused with the goodness of peptides and vitamin A that help make lashes look thicker and stronger. You can get dramatic eyes with this highly pigmented formulation that is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. It has been dermatologically tested as well.
Almay Thickening Mascara
This mascara is ophthalmologically tested and is hypoallergenic-free, paraben-free and free from any artificial fragrance. For voluminous, long and nourished lashes, this mascara is a good pick and does a stellar job. It is available in different colours too.
