If you have BB cream, you don't need 10 other creams. Check out top picks

Skincare does not really have to involve too many products as long as you have that one wonder product which is designed to take care of many things all at once. In this piece, we are going to focus on BB cream, the all-in-one skincare beauty product which prevents the need for using too many beauty products. This is the reason why some think of BB cream as the best cream for skin.



BB creams come packed with essential vitamins and SPF which ensure the skin is hydrated, looks blemish-free and also protect one's skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Besides, BB creams help in improving the skin tone and work towards making it more even. Then it also helps improve one's skin complexion. Its application results in a party-ready, or picture-ready face. It keeps the skin nourished and moisturized for longer durations and boost the overall health of skin.



So, now if you do not want different products for protecting you skin from harmful rays of the skin, eliminating blemishes, keeping skin supple and blemish-free, then start scrolling down and check out some trusted and popular BB creams available on Amazon.





1. Garnier Skin Naturals BB Cream, 18g

This cream serves as a all in one moisturizer for women. It evens the skin tone and results in a glowy and brighter complexion. It comes with the promise of keeping your skin nourished for eight hours. The SPF 24 present in it also protects you skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Infused with the goodness of vitamin C, almond extracts and some brightening minerals, this cream results in a even smooth and a clearer skin.



2. POND'S White Beauty BB+ Cream with SPF 30, 9g

This cream gives you that party-ready glow in instants. Formulated with the blend of vitamins and light foundation, it gives your skin a rejuvenated look. It works on reducing dark spots, dark circles and even helps in making the skin tone more even. It is available in two shades - ivory and natural.



3. Iba Perfect Look BB Cream With 24 Karat Gold, 30g

This cream is vegan and is also PETA certified. It is enriched with 24K gold, and helps in reducing blemishes and lightening the dark spots. It has an aromatic fragrance akin to that of almonds. The SPF 24 present in it also helps in protecting one's skin from harmful rays of the sun. Besides, it is responsible for keeping the skin nourished and supple at all times



4. Spawake BB Cream Moisture Fresh with SPF25/PA++

This dermatologically tested cream is enriched with the goodness of skincare beauty ingredients that result in a one tone brighter and blemish-free look. It nourished the skin, and enhances its natural glow. It also contains SPF 25/PA++ that safeguards the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Besides keeping the skin nourished and moisturized for eight long hours, this cream is also alcohol-free and suitable for all skin types.



5. Blue Heaven BB Cream, Cream - Blush, 201, 30 gm

Formulated with the goodness of multi-vitamins and antioxidants, this cream is best for getting instant fairness. It comes packed with the goodness of SPF 15 PA+++ which keeps the harmful rays of the sun at bay. It has a matter finish type and is suitable for all skin types. Besides, it is also vegan.



