In Covid era, hand creams are of great significance, see bestsellers

Before coronavirus hit the world, a sanitizer wasn't a familiar word. Come the pandemic and the word became a buzzword. Since our hands were among the biggest carriers of Covid-19 virus, experts kept telling us about the importance of sanitizing our hands.

Now, a fallout of applying sanitizers frequently has been dry skin. Hence, it is important to moisturize our hands as frequently as we sanitize them. Even without the pandemic, hands see a lot of wear and tear and, hence, there is the need to moisturize them regularly. Therefore the need for hand creams. Apart from hydrating hands, these creams also helps nourish them.There are many such products in the market and one place to explore is online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. In case you are keen on picking one, it would be ideal to check out some of the bestsellers in this category. While some brands like Charmis and Vaseline are known to Indians, there are new brands in the market, worth exploring such as Norwegian brand, Neutrogena.1) Charmis Deep Radiance Hand Cream 150g with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for Protection from 99.9% Bacteria and Hydrated Hands, Non Sticky and Quick Absorbing

This hand cream comes with a two-in-one formula - it nourishes and also protects our skin and hands. It contains Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. This cream hydrates hands making them soft, which would otherwise go dry with the continuous use of handwash and sanitizers. It also protects your hands from bacteria up to 99.9%. Its non-sticky formulation ensures it gets absorbs quickly.

2) Aroma Magic Nourishing Hand Cream, 50g

This hand cream is designed to soften and moisturize the skin on the hands, which is constantly under stress thanks to all the wear and tear that our hands see. This Blossom Kochhar product is free of chemicals and also paraben-free and cruelty-free. It is eco-friendly and the tube can be recycled as well.3) Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream For Women and Men, 56g

This hand cream, which belongs to the Norwegian brand Neutrogena, is so designed to provide immediate relief to dry and chapped hands. It contains a very concentrated formulation, which means that only a very small amount is needed to be used to moisturize our hands. This formulation was first used by Norwegian fishermen. Faced with some of the harshest and coldest weather on earth, they used a formula that delivered concentrated levels of glycerin to dry and chapped skin, providing immediate relief.4) Vaseline Anti-Bacterial Hand Cream, 100 g

This hand cream is a two-in-one formula, meant to moisturize and provide protection against germs. Along with glycerine and vitamin E, it also has anti-bacterial actives to give protection against bacteria. So, this is your single formula to have soft and hygienic hands. This is a non-creasy cream and hence easy to use.

