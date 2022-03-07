In summer months, there's nothing more refreshing than a glass of buttermilk

Indian summer months can crush the most robust of people. Heat and sweat are likely to be our constant companions. Dehydration is one of the most common health problems we face.

What many would not know is that along with water and fluid loss, we also lose a lot of electrolytes. What are these? Electrolytes are minerals in your blood and other body fluids that carry an electric charge. Minerals include calcium, sodium, potassium, chloride, magnesium and phosphate – in the blood, which are essential for the normal functioning of cells and organs, including regulation of heart and muscle contractions, maintenance of fluid balance and nerve functioning, stabilisation of blood pressure and heart rhythm, etc.

An answer to deal with this issue is to include buttermilk in our routine. It helps balance electrolytes and fluids in the body. Buttermilk is also used in Ayurveda to treat a host of problems. In an article in Hindustan Times, Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar was quoted as saying: "In Ayurvedic treatment, it is useful in the treatment of inflammation, digestive disorders, gastro intestinal disorders, lack of appetite, spleen disorders and anaemia,"

Buttermilk is readily available all over India. However, one place where you can source them, even without having to step out of your home, is an online platform like Amazon. They stock many well-known and popular brands. Take a look.

One of the most dairy popular brands in India, Amul, has its own line of buttermilk. This drink is available in various pack sizes. This drink contains all the goodness of buttermilk but is also packs extra protein. Each pack contains 15g of protein. Its ingredients include milk solids, water, iodized salt, stabilizers and active culture.

This brand's buttermilk is available in two brands - mint (Pudina) and coriander (Dhania/Kothmeer) flavours. Pudina is a cooling herb and combined with other authentic Indian spices, this buttermilk acts as a coolant. It also adds the most delectable flavour to buttermilk. This drink also contains vitamin D (helps maintain bone health) and vitamin B12 (vitamin B12 helps keep a healthy blood cell count). The Dhania-flavoured drink has a strong coriander presence along with authentic Indian spices.

This traditional Indian drink with salt and spices is an ideal summer drink. Apart from hydrating the body, it acts well as an appetizer as well as pro-biotic drink. It also aids in digestion and prevents gastric ailments.

This drink is prepared using watered-down curd and natural spices. It contains no added sugar or preservatives. It comes enriched with vitamin D and vitamin B12, both vital for healthy body. It helps combat dehydration and fatigue and has a long shelf life.

