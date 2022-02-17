Include Tea Tree oil in your beauty cabinet for its many benefits, see here

In recent years, we often hear of essential oils being discussed as alternate therapy methods. These oils are often used in aromatherapy. But what are essential oils? Simply put these are plant extracts that support healthy living and well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many kinds of such oils that are used from time to time. Some include Lavendar, Peppermint, Sandalwood, Rose, Tea Tree and Jasmin among others. Of these, Tea Tree oil has found favour with people dealing with skin and hair issues. This particular oil is often used for dealing with skin problems such as acne, inflammation and irritation. Many people struggling with hair issues such as dandruff also find it an effective way to deal with the problem. This oil finds favour also for its antiseptic properties and is used to deal with minor cuts and scrapes.

If you are willing to explore then e-commerce platforms such as Amazon is a good place to begin. All of them come with caps having rubber droppers and are hence easy to use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) Organix Mantra Tea Tree Essential Oils

This oil provides skin, hair and oral care benefits. For skin, you can use it to reduce inflammation and irritation. It can also be used to treat acne. For the former, it can be applied with a combination of coconut oil and Lavendar oil. For acne, it can be mixed with moisturizer and applied at the affected areas. This oil can also be used to promote hair growth and to deal with dandruff. Because of its antifungal properties, it can be used to get rid of nail fungus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2) Good Vibes 100% Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil

This oil is good for those of you dealing with acne and oily skin issues. As this oil has astringent properties, it helps regulate excessive oil production by shrinking enlarged pores, giving an oil-free look. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties help reduce acne, acne marks and scars. Tea Tree oil also helps in dealing with dandruff. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties help maintain a clean and healthy scalp and strong and healthy hair follicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3) Rey Naturals Tea tree oil for Aromatherapy

This Tea Tree oil is a chemical-free and additive-free product. Owing to its anti-microbial properties, it can be used to reduce acne while its anti-inflammatory properties help deal with dandruff.

4) The Beauty Co. Tea Tree Oil for Acne and Blemish-Free Skin

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from skincare benefits, this Tea Tree oil can be used for haircare, as an aromatherapy oil, to fight fungus and to relax one's soles. When mixed with a bit of moisturizer, this oil can help clear skin of acne, pimples and scars. Apart from dandruff, a few drops of it also promotes hair growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.