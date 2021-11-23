Indulge your senses and get rid of muscle pain with bath salts, top picks

While we all long to squeeze more and more of me-time throughout the day in the middle of juggling many everyday tasks, what we sadly forget it that one of the best times to indulge in some self-care and self-love can be during bath time, provided we make use of the right ingredients. One of those ingredients which can elevate your bathing experience is bath salt.

It has multiple benefits to offer and possesses therapeutic qualities too. For it helps soothe muscle pain, calms one's senses, allow one to live in the moment, cleanses skin pores and flushes out harmful toxins from the body. After reading these benefits, we are sure that you must be wanting to try out some yourself. To make the buying decision easier, we have picked up a few bath salts which are trusted and top the bestselling list. Check out the list below.





1. Organix Mantra Epsom Bath Salt,1kg

This pure and unscented pharma grade epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) is very beneficial, as it heals tired, aching and ichy feet. It also soaks away bacteria and fungus, leaving your feet feeling soft, clean and completely rejuvenated. The soothing effect it has on your muscles is simply unparalleled.

It helps you live in the moment and forget about all your worries. Given our skin is a highly porous membrane, we can actually get rid of salt and toxins from our body by adding minerals like magnesium and sulfate to your bathwater. This is the great ingredient for a perfect pedicure.





2. Thanjai Natural Epsom Salt,1Kg

This epsom salt dissolves quickly and is the perfect bet to eliminate ache from your tired feet. The magnesium present in this salt helps soothe one's muscles and relax one's mind. It helps trigger the process of reverse osmosis, that allows harmful toxins and salt to get rid of the body. If you want soft, butter-like smooth feet, then this salt is the one for you.









3. Mesmara Epsom Salt, 800 gm

This high-quality salt from Mesmara is known to have amazing therapeutic qualities. It helps soothe muscle ache and pain, cleanses pores, flushes out toxins and more. It also helps one to sleep better. It dissolves easily and contains no artificial fragrance. This salt can also come in handy to nourish your plants in the garden, as it is know to give a boost to the life of plants so that they can thrive .





4. Healthgenie Epsom Salt for Relaxation and Pain Relief, 2kg

Given it contains magnesium and sulphate, this salt helps flush out harmful toxins from the skin. It has a calming effect on one's senses, and helps one to get rid of muscle pain and irritation and more. It can also be used to nurture plants and proves to be one of the most natural and cost-effective ways to help plants in the garden thrive.





