Best sheet masks for glowing skin: Hydrate and nourish your face in no time

When one talks about indulging in self love, most of us come up with the trite remark of being caught up in one’s schedule with no time to spend on pampering oneself. But how can 10 minutes of your time from the day’s 24 hours be too much to ask for? Trust us, it isn’t. A beautiful way to indulge in some self love can be by applying face sheet masks. Yes, they genuinely demand just 10 minutes of your time, and again it isn’t like you can’t do anything else in those 10 minutes. You can do other work with the mask on. The results would certainly be worth the effort.



In view of our screen time going up and our schedules becoming more hectic, we all complain of that lost glow from our skin. Nobody wants to look haggard and that is why we have curated our best face sheet masks to get a glowing skin in the list below. They come packed with a host of benefits for your skin, thanks to their hydration-boosting and natural glow-boosting properties. Most of them are suitable for all skin types and have a pleasant fragrance that can prove invigorating to the senses. They also help soothe the skin and take care of ageing signs.

There is no end to the list of benefits of face sheet masks, therefore we suggest you to scroll down and take a look at our selections.

Lakme Blush & Glow Sheet Mask, Pack of 5, Fruit Facial Like Glow!, 25 ml, 1 Count

As the name suggests, this face sheet mask from Lakme will result in glowing and radiant skin. Made from the goodness of 100% real fruit extracts, this mask will hydrate, moisturise and rejuvenate your skin from within. It has a soothing effect on skin and is best-suited for people with dry skin. It has very pleasant fragrance which can be deeply invigorating.

B096L1RV67

The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid + Arbutin Face Serum Sheet Mask with Kojic Acid & Alpha Arbutin for Glowing Skin - Pack of 2

This face sheet mask comes in the pack of two from The Derma Co. It is suitable for all skin types and helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation, dark spots, blemishes and other signs of ageing. Enriched with the goodness of 1% Kojic acid, Hyaluronic acid and Arbutin face serum, this mask restores skin’s natural glow and gives you an even toned skin. You can see the results manifest in the form of clear and supple skin in a short span of time. Another plus of this sheet mask is it is devoid of fragrance, paraben, mineral oil, dye and sulphate.



B09KC293MP

Khadi Essentials Ayurvedic Serum Sheet Mask For Spot Removal & Glowing Skin (Pack of 3) (Vitamin C Sheet Mask)

This face sheet mask from Khadi Essentials comes in a pack of three. It is a vegan mask and is suitable for all skin types. Formulated from the goodness of vitamins C and E, Hyaluronic acid, hydrogenated Castor oil, Cherry extract and Rose water, it helps provide your skin with an immense dose of nourishment, making it feel rejuvenated from within, glowing and supple. It has a fragrance akin to that of Cherry and majorly helps in the removal of tan.



B08R224V4X

Aqualogica Hydrate+ Sheet Mask for Hydrated, Radiant & Glowing Skin with Coconut Water & Hyaluronic Acid | 25 ml | Pack of 2

This face sheet mask comes in a pack of two. Suitable for all skin types, this mask is enriched with hydration-boosting ingredients like coconut water and Hyaluronic acid. It gives your skin a plump and glowy look. It is a vegan formulation and is toxin-free. It comes with a unique water lock technology that in simpler terms means it help lock in moisture across all layers of skin. Give your skin a dose of nourishment and quench the dryness with this face sheet mask to make way for glowing and radiant skin.



B09SDJHP1Q

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.