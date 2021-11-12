It's time to say goodbye to painful waxing and skin flare-ups

Do you dread waxing pain? Do you perpetually stall your waxing appointments fearing the unbearable pain? Then it's time you resorted to less painful waxing options. There are many body hair wax available in the market which are not only less painful, but also slow down the growth of body hair. They are formulated with resin extracts and vegetable oil, instead of sugar and honey, which result in smooth, silky and soft skin.

Now, no more redness and itchiness, as we present some of the best options which get rid of body hair easily and without causing any skin flare-ups. Check them out.

1. Rica Aloe Vera Liposoluble Wax For Sensitive Skin,800 ML

This patented formulation uses vegetable oil instead of petroleum-based compounds, and helps deeply nourish and moisturise the skin. It contains natural beeswax, which is rich in mineral salts and proteins to protect skin during epilation.

Beeswax is also responsible for keeping the skin hydrated and nourished. It removes the hair by the roots, is gentle on skin (including sensitive skin) less painful in application, removes tan effectively and slows the growth of body hair.

2. BODYCARE Neem Hot Wax, 600 g

This neem wax removes hair from the roots with minimal pain. The wax comes in a microwavable jar and spreads easily and evenly on the skin. Since it is formulated with neem, which is known to possess healing properties, it doesn't cause any flare-ups on skin and helps soothe the irritated skin. Besides, it keeps dryness and itchiness at bay.

3. Estavito White Chocolate Hard Beans Depilatory Stripless Wax, 200gm

Infused with the goodness of white chocolate and vegetable oils, this wax allows you to get rid of body hair without using strips. It is easy in application and perfect to get rid of hair on upper lip, arms, legs and bikini line. It is suitable for all skin types and doesn't cause redness or rashes on the waxed area.

4. JINPRI™ Hard Wax Beans for Painless Hair Removal

It is formulated with titanium dioxide, which makes it super easy to remove body hair in one go. It effectively removes hair from the root and slows down the growth of body hair. Since it contains hydrogenated resin, it removes 98% hair at a time. The wax beans melt really fast even at a low melting temperature.

Thus, it reduces the waiting time significantly, and also eliminates the possibility of your skin getting burnt. It is easy and convenient to remove body hair with this wax, which results in a silky, smooth and soft skin in no time.

5. Le Bonheur Stripless Brazilian Liposoluble Wax

The best part about lipsoluble wax is they are formulated from resin extracts and vegetable oil, unlike ordinary wax which are crafted with the blend of sugar and honey. Which means, this lipsoluble wax contains no chemicals and is natural, making it best-suited for sensitive skin. It removes even the coarse hair with utmost ease and minimal pain and doesn't cause any redness. Also, it is absolutely safe to use.

