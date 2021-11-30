Jaggery chyawanprash boosts immunity, cuts down sugar intake, top picks

Winter season is the time when most of India is in the mood for celebration. Most of our festivals begin around September-October, the weather is perfect (barring the mountainous regions) and the mood is usually a happy one. However, if your immunity is low, cold and cough can be constant companions and that is not a comforting thought.Having said so, there are ways to boost one's immunity - including boosters such as chyawanprash is a good way to do so. A product of thousands of years of wisdom, understanding of weather conditions in the Indian subcontinent and study of human body, this is a great product. Having a spoonful of this on a regular basis goes a long way in preventing illnesses.

Thankfully, such products are now available online too. One also has to be aware of the fact that the commercial production of such Ayurvedic products may involve adding preservatives and sugar to make the product more marketable. Hence, opting for jaggery (gur in Hindi) chyawanprash would be a good way to begin.

Why jaggary? Well, it is a much better sweetening agent than polished sugar. India is often called the 'diabetes capital' of the world and, hence, the need to go slow on sugar.

Here are some products available online.

1) ZANDU CHYAVANAPRASH Avaleha Jaggery

This product from Zandu helps improve respiratory health. It contains 39 Ayurvedic herbs such as Amla, Asvagandha, Giloy and Satavari to name a few. The product can give a real boost to your immunity.

Price (900 gm)MRP: ₹350.00Deal price: ₹263.00PS: On Amazon, the 450 gm bottle is also available ( ₹167)2) Cureveda Herbal Pureprash

This product from Cureveda is suitable for consumption for persons of all age groups. It contains a bunch of Ayuvedic herbs such as Prakshep Pipali (fruit), Dalchini (bark), Elaichi (choti seed) Tejpata, (leaves), Safed musli (rhizome), Lavang (buds), Amla pulp (fruit), jaggery, Kesar Patala chal (stem), Arni chal (root), Gambhari chal (root bark), Bel chal (stem bark), Ashwagandha (root), Shatavari (root) to name a few.

Apart from giving immunity against common seasonal infections such as cold, cough, other infections etc, it also helps boost the digestive system, lung and respiratory functions (to an extent), improves brain power and sharpens memory. It also removes toxins from the body. It does not used canned amla, the company claims. It does not contain harmful sodium benzoate, any harmful metals, artificial flavours or colours. It is packed in glass bottles to ensure that there is no leaching (draining away) of harmful chemicals in the product.Price (500 gm)MRP: ₹645.00Price: ₹595.00 3) Kapiva Chyawanprash

This product from Kerala Ayurveda Chyavanprash goes by the original 5000-year-old recipe, mentioned in Ayurveda. It contains the goodness of 50 original ingredients including Amla (for vitamin C), organic herbs, aromatic spices. As sweeteners it uses multifloral raw honey and jaggery. It does not use artificial sugar, binders, fillers and preservatives. Legend has it that the original recipe was passed on by the celestial healers- Ashwini Kumaras - to rejuvenate the old and weak Rishi Chyavana.

