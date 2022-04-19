Juicers under 5,000: Easy to use and made of premium quality stainless steel

Do you know what's the best way to ensure your loved ones are hydrated throughout summer season? Serving them with homemade juices. Yes, and that is possible if you get juicers at home. This home appliance is easy to use and does not consume much space in the kitchen. Another plus of having a juicer is that one can be sure of proper hygiene, as juice vendors outside often prepare juice and shakes without following proper hygiene protocol. We have curated a list of these appliances in our list below. They all come under the price range of ₹5,000 and are made of premium quality stainless steel. Some of them come with all three components - juicer, grinder and mixer - making your everyday kitchen operations seamless and super easy. They run on powerful motors and are available in stylish designs from established brands in the market.



We have curated of such juicers available online. Keen on buying one for your home? Then check out out list.



Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

This juicer-mixer-grinder comes in two variants - one with three jars and one with two jars. The former is available in black and silver colours and the latter is available in cherry red colour. The juicer mesh is made of superior stainless steel and has a detachable anti-drip spout that prevents spillage of any liquid content. Besides, it weighs about 4.3 kg.

Other features:

1) Powerful 550W motor

2) Blender jar: 1.5 litre | Grinding jar: 0.7 litre | Chutney jar: 0.4 litre

B08X5PT671

Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer

This Bajaj’s juicer is available in black colour and is made of stainless steel. It comes with two speed control settings and a dual lock for enhanced safety. It has a stylish design and won’t consume much room space in the kitchen.

Other features:

1) Juicer: 1 litre | Pulp container: 2 litre | Feeding tube: 75 mm

2) Power: 8 watts

B0187F2AFC

Preethi Essence CJ 101 600 Watt Juicer

This juicer is made of premium quality stainless steel. It weighs about 3,800 gm and doesn’t take much room space. It is leakproof and easy to maintain too. Available in white colour, it has a durable metal sieve and a removable pulp chamber.

Other features:

1) 600W powerful motor

B00NW4VEHY

Havells Stilus 500 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

This juicer, mixer and grinder comes with four jars. The blending jar is made of break-resistant polycarbonate material and the stainless steel sieve ensures the fruits are cut into pieces without any hassle. It has an anti-slip base that prevents movement of the grinder.

Other features:

1) Power: 500 watts | Operating voltage: 230 volts | Frequency: 50 Hz

B07GPMS9RK

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.