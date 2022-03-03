Kansa wand: A potential game changer in skincare routine

The use of Kansa wand goes back 5,000 years. Hailed in Ayurveda for the numerous skin benefits it provides, this tool is a forever favourite of skin enthusiasts and is supremely easy to use. Made from a combination of copper and tin, this tool promotes blood circulation, lymphatic drainage and detoxification of harmful toxins. It also acts as an excellent stress buster and can be used by anyone looking to give their skin a new lease of life. Its usage over time can manifest in rejuvenated, firm and youthful skin.



The number of benefits are plenty and, therefore, this is a must-have self love tool one must possess. Amazon has a range of options on its platform. To make the selection easy for you, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. Scroll down to take a look.

This Kansa wand is easy to use and can be used by anyone who wants to relieve the tension in muscles and wish for glowing and youthful skin. All you have to do is put some oil on your face and then massage it into your skin with this massager. It offers a multitude of benefits like removing toxins from your skin, stimulating and restoring tissues, reducing fine lines and wrinkles and much more. It has a neem wood handle and is available in many colour and size variants.

This handmade Kansa wand works wonders in giving you a skin of your dreams. It helps rejuvenate your mind and body and relives stress from muscles. No harmful radiations are emitted from this device and it is supremely ease to use. It is also lightweight and helps in detoxifying the skin, resulting in youthful glow and radiant skin.

This Kansa wand has a body made of metal (copper and tin) and handle made of 100% teak wood. A 100% natural and Ayurvedic product, this wand offers a host of health benefits. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, removes toxins from skin and oxygenates skin from within, manifesting in youthful and glowing skin. This easy-to-use tool also helps in rejuvenating Marma points (a junction on body where two or more types of tissue meet, such as muscles, veins, ligaments, bones or joints). It can be used to massage face, body and foot.

This handmade Kansa wand is a great relaxing tool. It helps you relax, calm your mind and rejuvenate your body. Easy to use, this tool can result in youthful and radiant skin over a period of time. After every use, you can feel the difference. It comes in wooden brown colour and can be used on face and body.



