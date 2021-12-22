Keep aside your fancy perfumes, these desi attars are just as good

The history of perfumes is said to be as old as history of humankind itself. In the modern era, French perfumes rule the roost. Every civilization has had its brush with perfumes. Mesopotamia, Egypt, Indus Valley civilization, ancient China and Roman have had a history of with perfumes.

In the medieval era, Muslims mastered the art. Attar (also called Itar) is a form of perfume making that was mastered during the Mughals in India. Persian master Ibn Sina is often credited to have extracted fragrances from flowers. In centuries that have followed since, Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has emerged as the ‘attar capital’ of India. In the colonial era and, later, in post-independent India, Western perfumes gained currency.

However, it appears, attars are again making a comeback of sorts. While its dedicated patrons always remained loyal to it, its popularity had taken a beating. Not any more, one would say. They are now listed on Amazon, which itself, speaks volumes of their growing popularity.

Few facts that all must know - these oil-based fragrances are skin-friendly and as most of them are alcohol-free, they are environment friendly too. Also, you don't have to douse yourself by spraying, just a drop or two suffices. What's more is that they are relatively inexpensive!

Here are few attars we have curated from Amazon. Take a look:

1) Menjewell Rose Fresh, Chandan-E-Khaas, Royal Mogra & Rajnigandha Perfume Floral Attar

This scent has a floral aroma as it is extracted from the following flowers - Rose, Mogra and Rajnigandha. This pack of four also has an attar with Chandan (Sandalwood) extracts. The pack weighs 24 ml (each 6 ml).

2) AdilQadri Shanaya Luxury Unisex 100% Alcohol Free Long Lasting Attar Perfume (6 ML)

This unisex attar is a completely non-alcoholic one. Its enticing fragrance is long lasting and is a good gift option too. It is also safe for your skin. While the item weight is 200 gms, the volume it holds is six ml.

3) Mayin Kesar Chandan Attar Perfume for Men and Women

This attar is made from natural extracts of wood and flowers and is completely free of alcohol. It can be used both on the skin and on clothes. While the bottle weighs 50 gms, the volume it holds is five ml.

4) Parag Fragrances Diamond Sandal 6ml Long Lasting Attar

This Chandan (sandalwood) and musk-scented attar is also free of alcohol. It is also long-lasting and needs to be applied in very small quantity. The bottle holds six ml of liquid and can be used up to five years from its date of manufacture.

