Keep these skin-cleansing facial wipes handy at all times to sport fresh look

Do you hate sweat dripping from your face while travelling or working out? Do the traces of dirt and dust come in the way of sporting a clean and fresh look? Then you will be delighted to know that skin-cleansing facial wipes present a great and easy solution to keeping your skin hydrated and supple at all times. These wipes are simple to use and usually come infused with a mild fragrance that proves invigorating for one's senses as well. Both men and women can use these wipes when on the move to look presentable and fresh. They are travel-friendly, easy to use and formulated with natural ingredients which have excellent moisturizing properties.



The facial wipes are increasingly becoming a must-have product that one must carry with them. Amazon has a host of these wipes to choose from. To save you time, we have shortlisted some of the products in our list below. Scroll down to take a look.





1. Lakme 9to5 Natural Aloe Cleansing Wipes With Aloe Vera, Alcohol Free, Removes Oil & Dirt, 25 Wipes

This pack of 25 facial wipes is suitable for all skin types. The wipes have a fragrance akin to that of Aloe Vera and come in handy to clean your face of dirt and grim. They are made of biodegradable fabric and enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera, Jojoba oil, vitamin E and glycerine, resulting in fresh and hydrated skin.





2. Lacto Calamine Daily Cleansing Face Wipes with Aloe Vera, Cucumber and Vitamin E, White, Pack of 2, 50 Count (LCWIPES-2)

These facial wipes from Lacto Calamine are enriched with Aloe Vera, vitamin E and cucumber. These come infused with a mild and invigorating fragrance and are gentle on skin. Effective in cleaning your skin free from impurities, dust, makeup and pollution, these wipes are useful and travel-friendly.





3. Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes| For all Skin Types| No Perfume| No Harsh Chemicals & No Alcohol| Tested on Sensitive Skin, 25 wipes

These skin cleansing facial wipes come in a pack of 25 and are supremely effective in keeping your face clean and dirt-free at all times. Made from super soft fabric, these wipes come enriched with the goodness of triple purified water and vitamins B5 and E. Dermatologically approved and ophthalmologically tested, these wipes are suitable for all skin types. Besides, these are also vegan and free from colour, perfume, alcohol and harsh chemicals.





4. Himalaya Moisturising Aloe Vera Facial Wipes, 25 Count (Pack Of 2)

These facial wipes from Himalaya come in a pack of two, consisting of 25 units each. They are designed to keep your skin moisturized and dirt-free. Made from natural ingredients, these wipes are safe to use and suitable for use by both men and women. For oil-free, clean and fresh look, try out these facial wipes which lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated.



