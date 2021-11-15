Keep viruses at bay, take to hand washes to protect yourself against illnesses

The coronavirus pandemic has showed that the one habit that can keep us from harm's way is washing hands often. If your parents told you to wash hands before meals and you chose to be negligent, it is about time you changed that.

In recent times, soaps have given way to liquid soap. This makes it convenient to wash hands even in public places.

Online too hand washes figure prominently as top buys. In case, you are planning on buying some such hand washes for your family, here's a list to consider:

1. Dettol Handwash No-Touch Automatic Soap Dispenser Device with Aloe Vera Refill

This Dettol hand wash's principle attraction is that it comes with a dispenser and does not require the user to touch the bottle, giving better germ protection. The good news is that the dispenser can also be refilled. The liquid soap comes with extracts of Aloe Vera and also contains some moisturiser. The box has a no-touch dispensing system, no-touch hand wash refill and two batteries.MRP: ₹999.00Price: ₹899.002. Godrej Protekt Germ Fighter Handwash Refill

This hand wash from Godrej is designed to protect you from germs. It is 99.9% effective against illness-causing germs and bacteria. At the same time, is does not contain anything that could potentially harm your skin. 98% of its ingredients have been derived from natural sources. As it is enriched with glycerin and essential oils, it doesn't make your skin dry. What's more is that it is environment friendly too as it comes in a fully recyclable and reusable format. It is available in the following variants: Aqua, Lavender and Neem and Aloe Vera.Price: ₹99.003. Savlon Herbal Sensitivel pH balanced Liquid Handwash Refill Pouch

Savlon is another trusted brand when it comes to healthcare. Its refill pouch is a hit online. This hand wash too protects against germs and has an effectiveness of 99.9% against germs. With its herbal essence and anti-microbial silver nano particles not only keep infections at bay, it is also mild on your skin as it is a pH balanced handwash.

MRP: ₹319.00Deal price: ₹185.004. Santoor Mild Handwash

This hand wash is filled with the goodness of Tulsi. With its anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties, it effectively cleans and protects your hands from germs and bacteria. It also contains Lotus petals which soothe and hydrate your hands, making them soft and smooth. It is available in three other variants.

MRP: ₹199.00Price: ₹182.00

