Key to happy feet lies in foot cream made from natural moisturizing agents

Skincare is incomplete if you do not moisturize your hands and feet. No matter how much emphasis is laid on moisturizing one's feet, it will simply never be enough, because the skin in the region is constantly exposed to the wintry chill and pollutants. So, it needs extra attention and care.

Made from natural moisturizing agents such as Aloe Vera and Shea butter, foot creams are the perfect antidote to dry, cracked and chapped skin. It prevents the formation of wrinkles and also controls inflammation. Some of the creams are able to penetrate deep into the layers of skin and treat skin diseases too. So if you want feet that radiate happiness and are supple, then incorporate foot creams in your skincare regime and see the marvellous results unfold. Below you will find a list of such creams that are trusted by many. Take a look. 1. KHADI NATURAL Jasmine and Green Tea Herbal Foot Crack Cream, 50g

No matter what your skin tone is, this foot cream is perfect to treat dry and cracked skin. It has excellent nourishing and moisturizing properties and keeps skin supple and hydrated at all times. It has a pleasant and lingering fragrance akin to that of jasmine. Besides, it is a lightweight and non-sticky formulation.2. Vaadi Herbals Foot Cream, Clove And Sandal Oil, 150G

Made from Clove oil, Jojoba oil, sandalwood extract and Cocoa butter, this foot cream is effective in repairing cracked, rough and hard skin. It calms the nerves and seeps into the layers of skin to nourish it and treat allergies, if any. It eliminates dryness, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and controls inflammation.3. FIXDERMA Foot Cream

This formulation locks in moisture and improves the texture of the skin. It gets easily absorbed into the skin without leaving any greasy residue. Dermatologically tested and clinically proven, this foot cream is particularly useful in treating chapped and cracked skin. Besides, it also comes in handy in treating in skin conditions like scaly skin, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis etc.4. moha: Foot Cream For Rough, Dry and Cracked Heel

This foot cream is suitable for all skin types. An Ayurvedic remedy, this formulation contains the goodness of Aloe Vera, vitamin E, peppermint, ginger lily, among other such natural ingredients. It hydrates the skin and helps improve its quality over a period of time. It promotes new cell generation, exfoliates the skin deeply, soothes swollen and tired feet, improves blood circulation and more. Plus, it is free from paraben and sulfate.

