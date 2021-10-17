Kickstart your beauty regime with face mist to inspire instant freshness

Many people who don't know how good a face mist is for their skin, and mistake it as fancy water probably don't know what they're missing out on. If you happen to ask someone who uses a face mist regularly, they will tell you how it is one of the products which they always keep handy with them. Come to think of the benefits it provides, it is indeed a power product one must incorporate in their skincare regime. Face mists are packed with soothing and hydrating ingredients, with many of them powered with astringent properties and oil-absorbing powders. They help moisturize the skin, and also aid in easy absorption of other skincare products. They contain humectant, a substance used to keep your skin moist. The best part about them is you can use them at any given point of the day. For example, post a sweaty workout session. It helps revive your skin in a jiffy, because of the cooling effect it has on your skin.

We're certain that after reading about the amazing advantages of adding face mists you will want to add them to your skincare regimen. To help you pick the best face mists available in the market, we have listed some products down. Check them out.

1. The Body Shop Rose Dewy Glow Face Mist

B07BKGCH35

This body mist is available in the form of a spray, and 100% vegan. It is formulated with community fair trade organic Aloe Vera from Mexico. It's dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types. Crafted with a blend of Raspberry Essence, Cherry Water from France and community fair trade British rose essence, this mist will brighten up your skin with a dewy and envy-inspiring glow.

2. Bella Vita Organic Glowner Face Toner Face Mist

B08R8TMVXF

This alcohol-free toner is suitable for all skin types and offers multiple benefits. From tightening skin, minimising pores, resulting in a glowy skin to balancing the pH level, it does it all, leaving you feeling refreshed after every application. It forms a protective anti-pollution layer on your skin, restricting the harmful particles in the air from taking a toll on your skin. You can bask in the alluring fragrance of the ingredients present in it, namely, Rose, Lavender, Basil, Aloe Vera and Cucumber.

3. Plum Green Tea Revitalizing Face Mist

B07C229HS1

This FDA-approved face mist is 100% vegan and free from mineral oil, SLS and paraben. Give your skin a healthy kickstart by spraying this mist on your face and find a nourished skin in no time. Infused with the goodness of Green Tea Extracts, Aloe Juice and Ginger Root Extracts, this antioxidant rich mist will revive your dull skin and leave you with a refreshing feeling. It also aids in shrinking the size of pores and in combating the problem of acne.

4. Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water

B007UPKK3U

It's formulated with Fresh Rose of Kannauj region in North India. Given rose water acts like a natural astringent, it helps in balancing and restoring the skin's pH level and tightening of pores. It's free from artificial fragrances, colourants, preservatives and petrochemicals. Suitable for all skin types, this alcohol-free toner is best for getting supple, soft and radiant skin.

