Krill oil has many positives of fish oil but is devoid of odour, aftertaste

If you have not heard of the many benefits of krill oil, then it is about time you did. Like fish oil, krill oil is also a nutritional supplement. But first, what is krill? This is a crustacean that is found in the open seas. Like fish oil, this too is filled with Omega 3 fatty acids. Its oil — a nutrient-dense supplement — is extracted and sold as a health supplement. Most of them are extracted from krills from Pacific ocean or Antarctic region.Among the many benefits it provides, it has the ability to increase the healthy cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure. It also contains antioxidants named astaxanthin. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Dr Shipra Saklani Mishra, Sr clinical nutritionist, Fortis La Femme Hospital has said: “The algae that krill eat produce a bright-red pigment, astaxanthin, that give krill their reddish-pink colour. Unlike other antioxidants, astaxanthin crosses the blood-brain barrier, where it can theoretically protect the eye, brain and central nervous system from free radical damage."Also, when compared with fish oil, krill contains higher amounts of astaxanthin and is reportedly better absorbed in the body, by up to 17%, in comparison to fish oil. It doesn't cause fishy burps or an aftertaste — a common side effect of fish oil.If we have convinced you to give it try, then do take a look at the bunch of such oils, we have shortlisted, from Amazon.1) Bronson Vitamins Antarctic Krill Oilwith Astaxanthin

This product, which comes in the form of softgel, has been extracted completely from Antarctic krill - those that have been harvested in the waters of Antarctica. This oil provides Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-3 phospholipids and natural astaxanthin. It also ups the healthy cholesterol levels and helps in reducing blood pressure. 2) Kirkland Signature Krill Oil 500 mg., 160 Softgels

This non vegetarian product is a dietary supplement that helps support a healthy heart, provides superior Omega 3 fatty acids absorption compared to an equal amount of regular triglyceride fish oil and it has no fish odour or aftertaste. This oil too has been extracted from Antarctic krill and is hence very pure.3) PROYOUNG Mega Pro 3 Antarctic Krill Oil Epa Dha 1000 Mg 60 Soft Gels

This products is good for joints and brain while giving a fillip to energy levels. It contains Omega-3 in phospholipid form and naturally occurring antioxidant called Astaxanthin. This brand's profile says it may help in promoting heart and brain health. It may also help in improving cell functioning and in lowering cholesterol.4) Nature's Bounty Krill Oil 500 mg 30 Rapid Release Softgels

This product too comes in the softgel form and promotes heart health. This unflavoured softgel is also a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids. A bottle of 500 gms contains 30 rapid release softgels.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

