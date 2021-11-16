Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ladies, wake up! Indulge your senses with perfume sets

A woman's love for perfumes is well-known. What was once an elite indulgence is now available at the click of a mouse. Some selections.   
A perfume is a woman's great indulgence.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

One of the greatest indulgences known to human race are perfumes and fragrances. Civilizations across the world have had their own definition of what constitutes a good fragrance and how to get it. In the last century, the French were known to be connoisseurs of fragrances. 

While buying good perfume has for long been an etiquette in tune with the elite, increasingly others are catching up and helping them do so are online platforms. Perfume are picked up routinely from e-commerce platforms, with perfume sets making for a great gifting idea too.

So, in case, you are toying with the idea of picking one such a set for yourself or to gift a friend, here are some options to pick from.

1) Bella Vita Organic Woman Perfume Gift Set for Women

 

This is a set of six fragrances, each of 10ml, for women. It comes in the following fragrances: Gold, Rose, Senorita, Flaura, Glam and Fresh. Gold is a classy and elegant fruity fragrance wrapped in seductive scents, while Glam is floral-fruity fragrance that is sweet but not overwhelming. Senorita is also fruity-floral fragrance which gently drapes around you to give an air of sophistication while Rose invokes mystery and romance of the Persian rose.

Flaura fuses the floral and the fruity smells and has a hint of earthiness; it is sweet but not cloying. Fresh, meanwhile, has a hint of ginger, nutmeg and jasmine as its middle note (a note is a measure of a perfume's smell) and Labdanum, sandalwood, patchouli, vetiver, incense, cedar and white musk as its base note.

MRP: 599.00Deal Price: 485.002) Engage Combo Pack Perfume

 

This perfume from ITC contains no added water and is designed to last for long. It comes in a combo pack of two perfume sprays for women (W1 and W2). W1's fragrance is made of three levels - orange peach (top), lily (heart) and amber and musk as its base smell. W2's fragrance's design is such that Mandarine peace forms its top level with rose serving as its heart and sandalwood as its base smell.

 

MRP: 675.00Price: 504.00

3) Beverly Hills Polo Club Women's Series Fragrance Collection

 

This 16 ml super slim pack of four can be an ideal gift option. This pack is designed as a long-lasting fragrance. This pack, with its signature scents, will keep you refreshed for hours, making you feel like you embody luxury, success, style and elegance. Price: 699.00

 

 

