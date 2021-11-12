Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Let cleansing lotions and oils remove makeup while soothing the skin

Applying makeup well feels great but the real test comes in removing it as a bad job can result in acne and dry skin. Mercifully, there are many lotions and oils in the market to deal with the issue.
Makeup removal is an essential part of beauty routine.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 04:30 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Makeup is an integral part of a woman's beauty routine. Be it about simple kohl or lipstick routine or opting for a heavy makeup, every woman likes to indulge in it sometime in her life. If applying it is an art, ensuring that you remove it well is a health necessity. Not removing makeup can result in clogging of pores; you could burst into blackheads and acne and even have severe dry skin.Hence, using a good cleansing lotion or oil acquires importance. In case, you are unsure about what product to invest in, here's a simple and popular guide.

1. Good Vibes Cherry Blossom Skin Calming Makeup Cleansing Lotion

 

This lotion not only removes makeup and but helps calm the skin. It is a quick absorbing and cleansing oil, which removes makeup, dirt and impurities and cleanses deeper layers of your skin. Apart from cleaning and nourishing the skin, it also hydrates it.2. Klairs Gentle Black Deep Make Up Cleansing Oil

Extracted from sesame seeds, black beans and black current seeds, this oil is ideal for deep cleansing of pores. Black sesame ensures that the skin doesn't get dehydrated and prevents skin from ageing while providing powerful antioxidant benefits.  Black Current seed oil strengthens the skin's protective layer to prevent the evaporation of moisture. It promotes skin cell regeneration and also acts as an antioxidant.3. Good Vibes Olive Skin Nourishing Makeup Cleansing Lotion

 

Enriched with the goodness of olives, this deep cleaning oil not only sloughs off makeup, it also deep cleans the skin. It has anti-ageing properties and rich in vitamin E.4. Biotique Almond Oil Soothing Face and Eye Make Up Cleanser

 

Like all natural oils, Almond oil too is known for its nourishing qualities. It is rich in vitamin E and has anti-ageing qualities too. This oil also removes makeup from face and eye, deep cleans and provides nutrition to the skin.

 

5. Makeup Remover Oil (rural Treasures)

 

Here is yet another oil-based cleanser which is a complete cleansing oil, especially meant for heavy makeup. You can also use it to remove lipstick, mascara and eye makeup. It can be used for all skin types.6. Biore Makeup Remover Cleansing Oil

 

This cleaning oil is particularly good for waterproof makeup as it dissolves easily to remove even the more stubborn of makeups. It does not emulsify with water. It doesn't leave stickiness or greasy feeling and maintains the skin's natural moisture balance and it also has a refreshing fruity fragrance.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. 

 

 

 

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
