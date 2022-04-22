Let nude lipstick be the colour of this summer season

It is safe to say that if there is one lipstick colour that can, without a doubt, complement well with every look, every skin tone, every attire, then nude lipstick colour tops the list. It is subtle, it is sassy, it is classy and it is a timeless shade with universal appeal that can never go wrong. There are many people who find it difficult to move on from nude lipstick and try different shades every once in a while. That is because the attraction of nude colour is hard to resist. One keeps coming back to it no matter what. There are many variants available in nude colour too. Some come in matte finish and some in gloss. Also, there are lighter and darker shades of nude too that are available online. We have prepared a roundup of our favourite nude lipsticks from trusted brands like Maybelline and Lakme. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.

This summer season, party hard and keep your look simple and graceful with a nude lipstick on.

Faces Canada Weightless Matte Lipstick

This matte nude lipstick is just what a woman needs to keep her makeup look subtle and elegant. Enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil and Almond oil, this highly pigmented lipstick colour can do wonders in just one strike. Not only does it the colour look super classy and attractive, but it also keeps lips soft and smooth like butter. It has a great texture and glides effortlessly.

B07NZ228TL

Sh. Huda Professional Beauty Color Sensational Lipstick

This warm nude lipstick is perfect for a minimalistic makeup look. The lipstick has a matte finish and is a weightless formulation. It will complement every dress, no matter what the colour is. It has all the qualities a woman looks for in a lipstick that can make it an easy go-to pick. It helps keep lips hydrated, has a creamy texture, stays intact for hours and is cruelty-free.

B09T36YSN4

Lakmé Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour

This stunning lip colour that has a rich matte finish will look good on every skin tone. It looks fresh long after applying it, thanks to its high colour pay-off and long-lasting nature. It has a lightweight texture and glides easily over the lips.

B0828W1Z5M

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

This Maybelline nude lipstick has a soft and creamy finish. It doesn’t dry and neither does it chip away, all it does is sit comfortably on your lips for long durations. A highly pigmented formulation, it comes infused with the goodness of honey nectar that also ensures in keeping lips hydrated and nourished.

B00YJJWBUA

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.