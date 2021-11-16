Let the goodness of kahwa green tea heal you, fight cold and cough

Come winter and we are prone to cold and cough. While the chill in the air is indeed enjoyable, its ability to impact one's health can't be ignored. Rushing to the doctor and medicines could be one way of dealing with such illnesses, but a better way would be to build body's immunity.



Including traditional Indian herbs in our dietary plan is a good way to go. Markets are full of various products and one such a product is kahwa green tea. In case you wish to try it out or are a regular but have never picked it online, our list could serve as a guide.

1. VAHDAM, Organic Detox Kahwa Green Tea



B0946P7S4K

This green tea packs in it the goodness of green tea, spices, herbs and rock salt. Meant to be a detox drink as well, this mix is based on age-old traditional wellness recipe. It is travel friendly and is available in tea bags that can be brewed anywhere and at anytime. Apart from flushing out harmful toxins, it also hydrates the body. It is packed with antioxidants which help boost immunity. Its tea bags come in a pyramid shape and provide better and bolder infusion. The box contains 50 tea bags.



MRP: ₹499.00

Price: ₹399.00



2. Teabox Detox Kahwa Green Tea

B0932VMYQY

Teabox, the company behind this product, brings fresh Indian tea to people directly from the foothills of the Himalayas. This green tea has a proportionate mix of Indian herbs and spices, black pepper, salt, ginger, green tea, citric acid, Tulsi, nutmeg and asafoetida. It also contains anti-oxidants and bioactives (nutrients). It is tailored to aid to detoxify the body and boost the immune system. Each individual tea bag is designed in a pyramid shape for greater absorption. Each box contains 100 tea bags.



MRP: ₹899.00

Price: ₹749.00



3. Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Detox Green Tea (Desi Kahwa)

B00LC153XK

This brand of green tea is yet another product designed to both detoxify the body and boost immunity. Each bag contains green tea, black pepper, ginger, Tulsi, asafoetida, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, rock salt and citric acid. This product is particularly good for issues such as bloated stomach and seasonal cough and cold. Each pack contains 10 tea bags.



Price: ₹100.00



4. JIVRAJ 9 CAVA Green Tea Bags

B08LH346YN

This tea makes for a perfect blend of green tea and spices. One cup of tea comes with the goodness of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, ginger, black pepper and cardamom. The mix is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. This tea's benefits include building immunity, boosting energy levels, cleansing the body, promoting healthy skin and helping in weight loss. It is also beneficial in treating the issue of bloating and seasonal cough and cold.



Price: ₹100.00



