Let these body lotions work their magic on your dry skin. Check out top picks

Winter is a season where grooming takes a backseat for many. Ironically, it is also the season when body needs maximum nourishment. Dry skin is a common concern as changes in humidity and temperature at this time of the year can irritate the skin. Thankfully, these issues can be managed effectively. The answer to your winter dry skin problems are body lotions. Made from a crafty infusion of natural moisturizing agents such as shea butter and cocoa butter, certain formulations are the best bet in winter season. They keep your skin moisturized for long durations and result in glowing and luminous skin.If you are ready to say bye-bye to dry skin this winter season, then below is the list of body lotions for dry skin that you must check out. Scroll through the list and learn more about why these formulations are so trusted and popular with masses. 1. NIVEA Body Lotion

Enriched with the rich concoction of coconut oil and cocoa butter, this body lotion is trusted and popular among masses for a reason. It provides long-lasting and deep nourishment to the skin. The best part is it gets quickly absorbed into the skin and is dermatologically approved too. 2. MGmeowgirl Milk and Honey Body Lotion

Made from 100% natural ingredients like honey, milk, jojoba oil, this formulation is just what your dry skin needs. It moisturizes the skin really well and at the same time exfoliates and brightens it too. Besides, it reduces the appearance of signs of aging and also treats sunburn. If you're looking for a supple, glowing and radiant skin, then this body lotion is the one you should go for.3. ST. D'VENCE Winter Edition Body Lotion

Infused with the goodness of pure Australian tea tree oil, french shea butter, italian olive oil and vitamins A, B and E, this body lotion has a moisture locking effect and comes packed with deep layered absorption technology. It penetrates into the skin uniformly and is dermatologically recommended. It treats damaged skin and is free from paraben, sulfate, mineral oil and other harmful chemicals. 4. Biotique Bio Creamy Coconut Ultra-Rich Body Lotion

This body lotion has a pleasant and lingering fragrance akin to that of coconut. It is formulated from the goodness of tulsi leaves extract, sarson seed oil, narikela oil, among other natural ingredients. It has a soothing effect on skin and also effective in repairing damaged skin. For buttery soft and smooth skin, this body lotion is the best bet for everyday use.

