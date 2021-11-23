Let your eyes make million hearts flutter with magic of these makeup items

To wear makeup well is every woman's fancy but to wear it well is an art. And within the ambit of makeup skills, the trickiest one is the eye makeup. And yet one can always begin and for that you must know what are basic eye makeup items.

Whether you are a beginner or a veteran, some makeup items remain constant. These include stuff like kajal, eye liner and a maskara. If you are considering picking some of these online, here's a guide.

1) Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

This Kajal pencil from Maybelline is a hit online. With its light weight (it weighs only 18 grams) and matte finish, it will glide across your eye line. It is designed to lasts up to 24 hours and comes with a smudge-proof and water-proof formula. It can stay for 12 hours without getting smudged. It gives a deep and dark black colour with sharp definition. This kajal comes with aloe vera (known for its soothing property), vitamin C and vitamin E. It is available on Amazon in several combinations. For this discussion, we have taken the ‘Pack Of 2’.

MRP: ₹335.00

Price: ₹251.00

Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Eyeliner, Black

Nothing flatters a face as well as a bold eye liner. This product from Maybelline is certainly meant to do just that. This liner is ideally suited for daily use as it glides smoothly and sets in with one bold stroke. You can easily experiment and try out different looks - winged, butterfly or simple swipe.

MRP: ₹248.00

Price: ₹136.00

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof, Black

Complimenting a kajal pencil and an eye liner is a mascara. If you are creating your makeup set for the eye, ensure that you don't neglect this. This mascara is designed to give your eyes volume - its wax coating and special bristles that can reach the lash line up to the tip. It gives 75% curled effect. It comes with a unique anti-clump applicator brush.

MRP: ₹399.00

Price: ₹259.00

Lakme Eyeconic Insta Cool Kajal, Black

This kajal pencil from Lakme is a cooling kajal. It contains cucumber seed extracts, which instantly feels cool and refreshes eyes. It is smudge-proof and remains so for 22 hours. It is also water-proof. This pencil comes in a number of combinations - black, classic brown, deep black new, regal green and turquoise. For this discussion, we have considered the black version.

MRP: ₹225.00

Price: ₹180.00

