Let's not worry about bald patches ruining the picture. Try hair building fiber

Hair loss is becoming more and more commonplace. While a number of reasons can be attributed to the rising woes of hair loss, some of us are having a hard time in finding solutions for bald patches.

Bald patches and thinning of hair can give a nightmare to any of us. However, thanks to some of the innovative solutions we can now smile happily in our pictures without worrying about bald patches ruining our pictures. Do you not believe us?

Then let us introduce you to hair building fibers. The hair fibers blend with existing hair to create the appearance of thick and full hair. They are made of keratin protein and can easily be washed away with shampoo.



You can find a lot of brands selling this product which offer the most instantaneous solution to make your hair look naturally thicker, fuller and healthier. It is simple to use and there are indeed a lot of tutorials available online to help you understand its rather simple process.

Scroll down to find a list of products which will not only take care of your bald patches, but give you renewed confidence to step out in the world.

1. SRB Caboki Hair Building fibers, 25 Gram

B01GDBBLR0

This product is your quick fix to reduce the appearance of bald patches. It is easy to apply and gives an instant solution. The hair fiber is black in colour and spreads evenly. It will give you an instant pick-me-up and the confidence to face the world.



2. THICK FIBER Hair Building Fibers (Black) 25gm

B08C9B96QK

This product uses premium-coloured keratin fibers which matches the colour of your hair. It results in a 100% natural and long-lasting look. It is resistant to wind, sweat and rain, and will last as long as you do not wash your hair with shampoo. It is hypoallergenic, which implies it will not damage your hair. This product will help make your hair look fuller, thicker and healthier.



3. Rayon Caboki Hair building fiber

B08DRHQRD5

It is a breakthrough hair product for those suffering from hair loss. You can now conceal your bald patches or thinning of hair in instant with the help of this hair building fiber which makes your hair look naturally fuller and thicker. It is resistant to wind, sweat, rain and moisture. The hair builder fiber is formulated from natural keratin of the highest grade. With this product, you can get voluminous hair in an instant.

4. Toppik Hair Building Fibers- Black, 55gm

B017KWS41M

The tiny microfibers are formulated with all-natural coloured keratin protein. They blend evenly and perfectly with your hair. They are is resistant to sweat, wind and rain, and results in naturally looking fuller and thicker hair.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON