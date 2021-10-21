Light up your face with these non-greasy, oil free moisturizers

Moisturiser is an important component in everyone’s skincare routine. It helps nourish the skin and boosts skin hydration. In a pandemic era, a lot of beauty care has had to be done at home, as visiting parlours and salons were discouraged for a long time. In times like these, a moisturizer is a must-have product. However, it is also important to factor in humidity while choosing moisturizer for oneself.

In case you are looking for oil-free moisturizers, here’s a list to pick from.

1. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face

This moisturizer is particularly good for people with acne and pimple problems. Its non greasy formula feels light on the face and deeply nourishes your skin. This is a non-comedogenic face moisturizer, which basically means that it prevents blackheads from forming as it keeps pores open. At the same time, it hydrates the skin and controls excess oil. It also comes free of toxins. You will not find sulfates, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, artificial preservatives, colors and fragrance in it.

2. UrbanBotanics® Oil Free Moisturizer For Face

This is another decent choice for your skin. Its oil-free formula absorbs quickly into skin, removing dryness without making it look greasy or shiny. It is also non-comedogenic, and hence prevents blackhead formation. It can keep the skin moisturized for upto 12 hours. Its Neem and Basil combination works wonders on sensitive and reactive skin.

3. Plum Green Tea Oil Free Moisturizer for Daily Use

This non-greasy moisturizer comes with niacinamide (helps fight acne), hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum (increases hydration, collagen production) and squalane (for long term moisturization and oil control) in it, all of which help moisturize without making the skin oily and greasy. If you want your skin to feel soft and smooth, then this lightweight moisturiser is for you.

4. Neemli Naturals Argan and Rose Day Cream

This moisturizer comes with many benefits – it helps in skin brightening, decreases puffiness and is deeply hydrating. Additionally, it has age-defying and glow-inducing ingredients. Filled with goodness of Argan oil and Rose, it is very good for your skin. It is also a vegan product and free of sulphates, parabens, petroleum, formaldehyde, artificial colour and synthetic fragrance.

