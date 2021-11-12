Lightweight, durable, portable - why makeup mirrors are best travel companions

Given how most women and men are becoming increasingly more particular about their grooming regime, a makeup mirror ensures they can get ready anywhere and anytime without facing any hassle. A makeup mirror ensures that one doesn't have to compromise on their makeup, hairdo and skincare regimen when they are travelling, or on the go. They are lightweight, portable and can be easily fitted into a carrying bag. It has long been a necessity, but now even more so in the wake of fast-paced lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To help you find the right portable mirror, which will allow you a close-up view to get ready in front of it easily and comfortably, we have rounded up a few of them. They are made of high-quality and are durable.Take a look at some of the makeup mirrors.1. BIRMON Double Side Oval Shape 5X And 1X Magnification 360° Rotation Tabletop Vanity Mirror

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This double side mirror has a metal frame and is durable. It has an elegant design, glossy surface, lightweight and portable. It can be rotated 360 degrees and has a chrome finish. The one side of the mirror is for normal viewing and the other side gives you a close-up view, allowing one to apply makeup without any hassle. It can be placed in bathroom, bedroom, office and dressing table.2. pepplo Desktop Makeup Mirror

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This mirror allows you to apply makeup flawlessly. It has a simple yet a unique design. You can place it on a desktop table, office desk, bathroom etc. It is lightweight and compact. The frame is made of high-end ABS plastic which is durable. 3. Queenly Makeup Mirror

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It comes with an adjustable stand and a foldable design, making it the best pick for travel. The size of the mirror is ample enough for you to get ready in front of it in absolutely no time. It gives a nice close-up view and is very lightweight.4. MINISO Hang and Stand Mirror

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It weighs light and is both sturdy and durabe. It comes with an adjustable stand and a foldable design, allowing you to get ready in front of it easily and comfortably. It is a best companion for travel as it can be carried anywhere. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON