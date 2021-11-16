Like to travel in orderly manner? Refillable travel cosmetic kit is your answer

Do you love to micro-manage when you're travelling? Well, if keeping things organized and being environment conscious is your thing, then the subject of recyclable containers is likely to catch your fancy. Do you always struggle to pack your grooming essentials and bathing accessories when commuting, or travelling? Then the list of refillable storage containers we have prepared below is likely to come handy for you. Travelling light is an art indeed.1. INOVERA (LABEL) Travel 3 in 1 Refillable Shampoo Cream Lotion Storage Container Bottle

You will be surprised to find three travel-sized bottles in this cylindrical container. It prevents liquids from spilling, as it comes with a screw cap on. Therefore, it is leak-proof and travel-friendly. It doesn't take much space and can easily be fitted into any carry bag. It has a wide opening which allows for easy refilling and cleaning of the bottles. The best part is that all three bottles are easy to distinguish as they are identified separately. You don't have to worry about overflow of liquids while squeezing, as they with flip-lid caps on.2. MINISO Travel Bottle Kit Set of 11

Miniso is a brand which is known to stock cute accessories. And well, true to its long-standing goodwill, this travel bottle kit set from the brand is practical, of utility and make a case for why it is a must-have. This set of 11 can be used to stock a countless things. The storage containers come in varying sizes. It doesn't take much space at all, and can be fitted anywhere. The plastic containers are refillable and easy to clean.3. SPC Plastic Multipurpose Cosmetic Toiletries Travel Bottle Kit with 4 Empty Refillable Bottles

This travel kit is love at first sight for all the sticklers out there who like to do things in an orderly fashion. It contains one transparent bag with a zipper, one spray bottle, two cosmetic bottles with flip top caps, one lotion, or shampoo bottle and two cosmetic jars. The caps prevents the content from spilling. The bottles are made of superior quality plastic and are sturdy and leak-proof. 4. Oytra 3 Piece Silicone Refillable Cosmetic Bottles Set 60 ml for Face Wash Lotion Cream

These 60 ml silicone bottles prove to be very useful for travel purposes. They come with 100% leak-proof guarantee, are 100% odour-free and reusable. The material of the bottles does no harm to the content in the bottles. You can carry these bottles with you everywhere and they are absolutely safe to use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

