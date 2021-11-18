Lip balms: A perfect quick fix for dry and chapped lips

Are you dreading the idea of having to deal with dry and chapped lips this winter? Well, we have a quick fix for you - lip balms! This amazing product is crafted from a blend of ingredients which have hydrating and nourishing properties. They are easy and safe to apply and sit on one's lips for long durations. They glide smoothly over the lips and are available in many subtle fragrances.

There are many options available in the market. To help you choose better, we have curated a list below for your perusal. Take a look and read more about what has gone into the making of these lip balms.



1. Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening Lip Balm, 12g

B008TO6I1E

Infused with the goodness of 100% botanical extracts like Mulethi (Liqourice), Angur (Vitis vinifera), Vach (Acours calamus) and other such trusted and multi-beneficial ingredients, this de-pigmentation balm from Biotique, visibly lightens lips for a fairer and even skin tone. It is easy to apply and glides like butter on lips. Besides keeping your lips nourished and moisturised, this lip balm also looks good on your lips. You can also wear it under your lipstick. It is lightweight and comes in the form of cream.





2. Mamaearth CoCo Tinted 100% Natural Lip Balm, 2 g

B09H3F446C

Formulated with cocoa butter, vitamin E and coconut oil, this dermatologically tested lip balm from Mamaearth comes with a promise of keeping your lips hydrated and supple at all times. It comes with an alluring brown tint and is made from 100% natural ingredients. You will not have to worry about dry and chapped lips as this creamy formulation will give a new life to your lips.

It is Made Safe certified, which implies no harmful chemicals have been used in the making of this product, only 100% safe and natural ingredients. It is cruelty-free and also devoid of sulfates, parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types.



3. Nivea Lip Balm - Silver, 5 grams

B007E9JC7W

It contains Shea butter and natural oils which ultimately result in supple and healthy lips. This long-lasting formulation is easy and smooth to apply. It has a shimmery finish and is known to be a secret behind soft lips.



4. Juicy Chemistry Organic Lip Balm, 5 gm

B01N2LYRWX

This amazing lip balm from Juicy Chemistry with a fruity fragrance is crafted from the blend of Blood Orange (mutation of the orange), Jojoba oil, Almond oil and beeswax, among other ingredients. They help lock in moisture and effectively say goodbye to dry and chapped lips.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON