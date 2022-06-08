Sign out
Lip balms can be your quick fix to dry and chappy lips

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 08, 2022 20:23 IST

Summary:

Lip balms come enriched with ingredients which have hydrating and nourishing properties. Read on to know more. 

Lip balms have a hydrating and nourishing qualities.

Hate those dry and chappy lips? Then lip balms can be your quick fix to these problems. They come enriched with ingredients which ensure to maintain the suppleness of your lips and improve their texture too. They come in amazing flavours like strawberry and orange, so you are likely to feel spoilt for choice. Many of them come in the form of stick which makes it easy to apply and glide across the lips. For hydrated and nourished lips, lip balms are your best bet. You will also be surprised to know that they come with the goodness of SPF also that prevent the lips from getting tanned. Besides, many of the formulations fight pigmentation too.

A useful lip care item that is used all year round, it is a must to have a lip balm with you all the times. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. Check it out.

Price of lip balms at a glance:

 Lip balmsPrice
Colorbar Strawberry Lip Balm 191.00
Juicy Chemistry Certified Organic Lip Balm 279.00
Arata Natural Lip balm 174.00
TNW-The Natural Wash Rose Multipurpose Tinted Lip Balm   231.00
Revlon colour burst lip balm 799.00

Colorbar Strawberry Lip Balm

This lip balm from Colorbar is available in pink colour and strawberry flavour. It contains Shea Butter which keeps lips hydrated and nourished. Available in the form of a stick, it comes with the goodness of SPF 15. A dermatologically tested formulation, it is free from paraben and mineral oil. 

Colorbar Strawberry Lip Balm, Pink (STBL)
15% off
191 225
Buy now

Juicy Chemistry Certified Organic Lip Balm

This certified organic lip balm helps in brightening of lips and fighting pigmentation. A non tinted formulation, it has a flavour akin to Green tea and Tuscany lemon. Enriched with the goodness of Olive Oil, Jojoba Oil and Beeswax, it moisturises the lips deeply and keeps them from getting tanned and dry. It is a 100% organic formulation, free from paraben and other nasty chemicals.

Juicy Chemistry Certified Organic Lip Balm for Women and Men (5g) Brighten Pigmented Lips, Non tinted lip balm Tuscany Lemon and Green Tea
10% off
279 310
Buy now

Arata Natural Lip balm

This lip balm is made from plant-based ingredients and helps in nourishing the lips deeply. It softens your lips and protects them from dryness and damage. Besides, it restores the natural and supple texture of lips. A vegan and cruelty-free formulation, it comes in a 100% recycled packaging. It glides across the lips easily and it is the best formulation to care for your lips.

Arata Natural Lip balm (10 gm) for dry, chapped lips with Intense Moisturizing || Power of Cardamom oil || Cocoa & Mango butter
20% off
199 249
Buy now

TNW-The Natural Wash Rose Multipurpose Tinted Lip Balm

This lip balm has a Rose flavour and has a matte finish. It helps moisturise the lips and improves their texture. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin E, Rose and Olive oils, it prevents dryness and keeps them from getting chapped. Suitable for all skin types, it is free from paraben and other chemicals. It comes in the form of a stick.

TNW-The Natural Wash Rose Multipurpose Tinted Lip Balm for Dry & Chapped Lips- Pink, 6g | 100% Natural Pink Tint Lip Balm Add Glossy Sheen on Lips for long-lasting with Shea Butter & Vitamin E
25% off
269 360
Buy now

Revlon Color Burst Matte Lip Balm
Treat your dry and chapped lips with the goodness of this balm. It comes enriched with Shea, mango and coconut butter, all of which help in keeping lips nourished, hydrated and moisturised. It has a nice flavour akin to that of Coconut and comes in the form of a stick. Try this one on for supple and velvety matte lips.

Revlon Color Burst Matte Lip Balm, Sultry, 2.7g
27% off
799 1,095
Buy now

