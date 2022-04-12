Lip scrubs hydrate, nourish and moisturise flaky and dry lips

Like our skin, our lips too need care in harsh summer months. It is general tendency to think that dried and chaffed lips are a phenomenon associated with winter months only. However, that is not the whole truth. In summer season too, our lips need to be nourished at all times.

There may be times when you have experienced flaky skin on the lips. That is because of a general lack of hydration. There is also the problem of dead skin cells getting accumulated, resulting in dark lips.

The solution to such lip-related problems is a lip scrub. This beauty product gently exfoliates dead and dry skin, smoothens out the lips and finally hydrates and nourishes them. The result is healthy lips. There are a number of options available in lip scrubs. All of them come enriched with a variety of oils such as Coconut oil, Shea butter and Castor oil to name a few that ensure to keep lips in good shape. If you are looking to experiment and try out some products, then online platforms are a good place to begin your search. We have shortlisted some such scrubs that you must consider. Take a look.

mCaffeine Exfoliating Choco Lip Scrub for Chapped & Sensitive Lips

This scrub gently exfoliates, removes chapped and flaky skin and leaves lips moisturised. It contains small sized particles of natural cane sugar that makes exfoliation gentle and smooth. As it also contains cocoa, it is rich in aroma. Caffeine in the scrub also helps repair the skin. It is free of harmful chemicals such as SLS, paraben, mineral oil and beeswax, making it 100% cruelty free.

B09SQ4N93F

Mamaearth Vitamin C 100% Natural Lip Care Kit With Lip Scrub & Lip Mask For Pink and Plump Lips

This kit contains a lip scrub along with a lip mask. This vitamin C rich scrub gently exfoliates the skin on the lips and sloughs off dead skin cells unveiling naturally pink and plump lips. It comes enriched with the goodness of moisturising ingredients such as Almond oil, Coconut oil, Shea butter and Castor oil, all of which work to give you creamy and buttery lips without any dryness. Additionally, it also contains Turmeric oil and walnuts. It is safe for all skin types.

B09LD8HSYL

SUGAR Cosmetics - Coffee Culture - Lip Scrub with Coffee Extracts - Nourishes, Soothes and Heals Flaky and Dry Lips

This scrub which is available in the form of a stick is made from using fine coffee particles. It is so formulated that it buffs away dry and dead skin. It contains a mix of soothing oils which nourish, soothe and heal flaky lips. It contains caffeine, which lightens pigmentation and gives you healthy lips. Shea butter in it helps smoothens lips.

B09C1NZM9F

Namyaa Organic Lip Scrub, Coconut, Glycerin and Other Natural Ingredients, Softens Smooth Exfoliates Lips

This scrub helps hydrate, moisturise and smoothen your lips. It is formulated using natural plant-based ingredients and organic oils like Avocado oil, Olive oil, sweet Almond oil, Sunflower oil and vitamin E. It comes with the goodness of natural sugar that helps exfoliate the lips gently resulting in soft, supple and luscious lips.

B084MK3JNM

