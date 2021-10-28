Lipstick is symbolic of a woman's mood and personality, top picks

Lipstick is one of those beauty products that is symbolic of a woman's mood, attitude and personality. Most women may resonate with how wearing a lipstick after feeling down in the dumps has worked wonders for them. They feel a sense of confidence and get the strength to carry on with their life. It may not be very obvious to many, but there's a correlation between wearing a lip colour and feeling happy. Besides, it helps accentuate one's look. Below is a curated list of lip colours that are both classy and sassy. Check them out.

1. Insight Non Transfer Lip Color, 4ml

This hot pink lip in matte is perfect for every outing. It is both smudge-proof and waterproof. This richly pigmented shade stays for long hours and is absolutely safe to wear. It is free from parabens and is also cruelty-free.2. Blue Heaven Intense Matte Lipstick, 14 gm

This moisturizing formula stays for as long as eight hours. It has a velvet matte finish and a smooth texture. It is available in many vibrant shades.3. MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick, 4.54 g

Enriched with the goodness of Moringa oil, this lipstick keeps your lips hydrated and moisturised. It is both smudge-proof and transfer-proof. Besides staying for as long as 12 hours, it glides effortlessly. Its highly pigmented, PETA approved, cruelty-free and 100% vegan. 4. Revlon Colorstay Over Time Lip Color, 2 ml

This lip colour stays for long and is both smudge proof and kiss-proof. It lends a glossy shine to one's lips and keep them hydrated. It is packed with vitamin E to keep your lips supple and healthy.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

