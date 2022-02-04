Liquid concealers hide flaws and give a rich finish, top picks from Amazon

Whether you are a beauty professional or an amateur, concealers are an essential makeup item that all use. Why so? That is because it is designed to hide dark circles, age spots and blemishes among other skin issues.

Concealers come in various forms - as roll-on sticks as well as in a liquid form. For many, the latter could be a preferred choice, as it is likely to blend into the skin easily. Also, choosing the correct concealer for your skin comes with experience. If it is not applied and blended well, the skin can look dry or cakey.

Amazon has some options of liquid concealers that you might want to take a look at. Some of the popular brands listed on the e-commerce platform include Maybelline, Swiss Beauty, Lakmé, among others. All of them come in different colours catering to every skin colour. Take a look and decide if you wish to invest in them.

1) Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer,25 Medium

B0046VGJJA

This product is available in eight shades - 15 medium, 10 liquid, 15 fair, 20 sand, 30 cafe, 30 honey, 35 deep and 40 caramel. This is a natural-looking concealer and is fade-proof. It is suitable for all skin types. The product weighs just 10 grams.

2) Lakmé Absolute White Intense Liquid Concealer



B07F8Y2Q3S

This concealer comes in four shades - beige, beige honey, golden medium and rose fair. This product delivers a smooth and flawless finish, as it is crease-proof. It is good at hiding imperfections and covering dark circles. It is infused with skin brightening and hydrating properties.

3) Swiss Beauty Professional Liquid Concealer



B07WTM9SFJ

This concealer is available in four different shades - shade 05, shade 06, medium beige and sand sable. This product contains neither oil nor wax. Its translucent base and lightweight pigments allow skin's natural highs and lows to show through. This concealer makes your skin look clear while covering your blemishes, dark circles and dark spots. Its high tech liquid formula never settles into fine lines.

4) Blue Heaven Flawless liquid Concealer



B08R2V9PWR

This concealer is available in six different shades - 201 cream, 101 vanilla, 301 honey, 401 caramel, 501 toffee and 601 chocolate. This concealer is designed to give full coverage. It has a rich creamy texture and is long-lasting. This product has not been tested on animals and is, hence, cruelty free. It is waterproof, lightweight and blends very well.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

