Longing for those long and curved eyelashes? Look no further

Blessed are those who have long and fuller eyelashes. And those who don't have naturally long and fuller lashes are perpetually found indulging in wishful thinking, wishing they could for once experience what it's like to have lashes that give eyes the flutter effect. Well, we know there are many false lashes available in the market. To help you make the best purchase, we have listed down false lashes below, which won't disappoint you.

1. CALAILIS False Eyelash

These 3D eyelashes are 100% handmade. Made from a thin fiber material, these lashes are very soft and comfortable to wear. They can be reused for over 20 times and even more. The 3D layered effect makes these lashes look more natural than the normal ones. Moreover, it comes with the promise of not hurting any animal in the making of these lashes.

2. KISS Looks So Natural False Eyelashes Multipack

These lashes come with a tapered end technology, which helps make them look natural and attractive. These are lightweight and comfortable to wear. Even those who wear contact lenses will find these lashes extremely useful. No harm was done in the making of these lashes.

3. Tooarts 5 Pairs False Eyelashes

Give your eyes an attractive spin with these high-quality lashes, which are handmade and give a natural effect. Given the eyelash terrier is made of cotton thread instead of plastic, these are supremely comfortable to wear and cause no irritation to the eyes.

4. ELECTOMANIA® 7 pair Magnetic Eyelashes

These magnetic eyelashes make your job easier, as they quickly attach themselves to wherever you place them. You can wear them all-day long without worrying about them falling off. Both waterproof and smudge-proof, they will make your eyes look dreamy and attractive. It also comes along with a tweezer and two tubes of magnetic eyeliner.

