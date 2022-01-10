Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Looking for hassle-free shaving experience? Electric shavers are your best bet
health and beauty

Looking for hassle-free shaving experience? Electric shavers are your best bet

Electric shavers are a boon for men who are disinclined towards shaving in the traditional way. What's more is some shavers come with trimmers too.      
Shaving can be cumbersome with shaving cream, water, razor and brush. 
Published on Jan 10, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Many men would agree - regular shaving is a big bore. While many men do not like the idea of facial hair, it is equally true that shaving daily is seen as a cumbersome process to many. For all such people, the electric shaver is a boon.

 

Prices at a glance

ProductPrice

Philips Cordless Electric Shaver

 2,499.00

Braun Series XT5 – Beard Trimmer, Shaver and Electric Razor for Men

 2,974.00

Havells RS7005 - 3 Head Rotary Shaver with Built in pop-up Trimmer for Wet & Dry Shave

 1,625.00

AmazonBasics Electric Shaver for Men

 1,500.00

Doing away with the shaving cream-water-brush-razor chore, an electric shaver accomplishes the task with just one device. All it needs is regular charging and cleaning. It is safe and smooth and removes hair with least amount of effort. However, one should also know that electric shavers allow dry and wet shaving.  

RELATED STORIES

With its ergonomic design and hassle-free operating technique, it is a popular choice for men. Many shavers come in a combo with a trimmer too which makes it an attractive choice for those who like to sport a subtle beard.

In case, you are convinced that this is tool worth investing in, then we have curated a list for you. Online e-commerce platforms have interesting options to choose from. Take a look:1) Philips Cordelss Electric Shaver

 

This cordless shaving device is capable of giving you 40 minutes of runtime after an one-hour's charge. It comes with a feature called comfort cut blade system with three directional floating heads that provides seamless shaving. It has 27 self-sharpening power cut blades. It comes with a convex shaving system and is ergonomic in design. If you are in a hurry it also comes with a fast charge mechanism - one full shave is possible with just five minutes of fast charge. It comes with skin protection system which gives one a clean and wet shave and doesn't damage your skin too.

 

2) Braun Series XT5 – Beard Trimmer, Shaver and Electric Razor for Men

 

This multi-function device is likely to be a favourite of men as it shaves, trims and edges with one tool. This is an all-in-one electric razor and beard trimmer for men. This product comes with 4D-Blade technology - one blade with four cutting elements, consisting of two side trimmers and two central shaving zones. Together they make 450 movements per second. 3) Havells RS7005 - 3 Head Rotary Shaver with Built in pop-up Trimmer for Wet &amp;amp;amp;amp; Dry Shave

 

This shaver-cum-trimmer uses a technology called 3D floating veneer system, giving comfortable shave, even in neck and jawline regions. It has a double ring circular blade which gives smoother and faster shave. It also has an automatic grinding blade that ensures continuous and long-lasting blade sharpness. It is suitable for wet & dry use thanks to its ipx7 waterproof system. It comes with a built-in pop trimmer for trimming sideburns and moustache.4) AmazonBasics Electric Shaver for Men

 

This home product from Amazon is equipped with 360 degree triple rotating blades with a floating head for an adaptable close shave. It can be used for both wet or dry shave. With an one hour's charge, it provides 45 minutes of cordless shaving. It is easy to use and clean with a fully washable body. It also has a cleaning indicator, a low power indicator, a working indicator and an LED display power indicator.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.   

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grooming
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP