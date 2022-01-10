Looking for hassle-free shaving experience? Electric shavers are your best bet

Many men would agree - regular shaving is a big bore. While many men do not like the idea of facial hair, it is equally true that shaving daily is seen as a cumbersome process to many. For all such people, the electric shaver is a boon.

Prices at a glance

Product Price Philips Cordless Electric Shaver ₹ 2,499.00 Braun Series XT5 – Beard Trimmer, Shaver and Electric Razor for Men ₹ 2,974.00 Havells RS7005 - 3 Head Rotary Shaver with Built in pop-up Trimmer for Wet & Dry Shave ₹ 1,625.00 AmazonBasics Electric Shaver for Men ₹ 1,500.00

Doing away with the shaving cream-water-brush-razor chore, an electric shaver accomplishes the task with just one device. All it needs is regular charging and cleaning. It is safe and smooth and removes hair with least amount of effort. However, one should also know that electric shavers allow dry and wet shaving.

With its ergonomic design and hassle-free operating technique, it is a popular choice for men. Many shavers come in a combo with a trimmer too which makes it an attractive choice for those who like to sport a subtle beard.

In case, you are convinced that this is tool worth investing in, then we have curated a list for you. Online e-commerce platforms have interesting options to choose from. Take a look:



1) Philips Cordelss Electric Shaver

B085GKQFXL

This cordless shaving device is capable of giving you 40 minutes of runtime after an one-hour's charge. It comes with a feature called comfort cut blade system with three directional floating heads that provides seamless shaving. It has 27 self-sharpening power cut blades. It comes with a convex shaving system and is ergonomic in design. If you are in a hurry it also comes with a fast charge mechanism - one full shave is possible with just five minutes of fast charge. It comes with skin protection system which gives one a clean and wet shave and doesn't damage your skin too.

2) Braun Series XT5 – Beard Trimmer, Shaver and Electric Razor for Men

B09GPPRVQT

This multi-function device is likely to be a favourite of men as it shaves, trims and edges with one tool. This is an all-in-one electric razor and beard trimmer for men. This product comes with 4D-Blade technology - one blade with four cutting elements, consisting of two side trimmers and two central shaving zones. Together they make 450 movements per second.



3) Havells RS7005 - 3 Head Rotary Shaver with Built in pop-up Trimmer for Wet &amp;amp;amp; Dry Shave

B08CY3N165

This shaver-cum-trimmer uses a technology called 3D floating veneer system, giving comfortable shave, even in neck and jawline regions. It has a double ring circular blade which gives smoother and faster shave. It also has an automatic grinding blade that ensures continuous and long-lasting blade sharpness. It is suitable for wet & dry use thanks to its ipx7 waterproof system. It comes with a built-in pop trimmer for trimming sideburns and moustache.



4) AmazonBasics Electric Shaver for Men

B07ZTTPYT9

This home product from Amazon is equipped with 360 degree triple rotating blades with a floating head for an adaptable close shave. It can be used for both wet or dry shave. With an one hour's charge, it provides 45 minutes of cordless shaving. It is easy to use and clean with a fully washable body. It also has a cleaning indicator, a low power indicator, a working indicator and an LED display power indicator.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON