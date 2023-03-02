Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Looking for supple and bright skin? Try these 5 rice water face washes

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Mar 02, 2023 19:17 IST

Summary:

A rice water face wash has many benefits to boast of. It is rich in antioxidants and thus aids in keeping aging signs at bay.

Rice water face wash can make your skin feel supple and hydrated.

What ingredients your face wash packs in is of significant importance. Instead of going by the brand’s name, go through the list of ingredients that are available in the formulation. One of the ingredients that can do your skin a world of good is rice water. Rich in amino acids, minerals and antioxidants, it can help in making your skin feel supple, soft, smooth, hydrated and the list goes on. The dreaded ageing signs can also be kept at bay with the help of this rice water face wash. It brightens your skin tone and makes your skin feel squeaky clean after every wash. We are sure there will be many takers of rice water face wash after knowing about the plethora of benefits.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up some from Amazon. They will boost skin elasticity and boost your skincare regime. Take a look at them.

The Face Shop Rice water Bright Cleansing foam
This face wash comes in the form of gel. It is suitable for all skin types and has a nice fragrance of rice emanating from it. Made from organic ingredients and free from paraben, animal-driven ingredients, mineral oil and other harsh chemicals, this formulation will help you in getting bright and clear skin. You will love how smooth your skin will feel.

The Face Shop Rice water Bright Cleansing foam 150ml with Rice Water for Brighten the Skin | Soap Wort for Deep Cleansing |Moringa Oil for Moisturization | Face Wash for Men and Women
4.3 (13,565)
10% off
760 849
Buy now

Earth Rhythm Kombucha, Fermented Rice Water Foaming Face wash
This foaming face wash is gentle on skin and helps in getting rid of impurities without interfering with the skin barrier. It is suitable for all skin types and is an unscented formulation. Free from cruelty and paraben, it will improve the barrier of skin, keep it hydrated and maintain the natural balance of your skin as well. The fermented rice water contained in it is rich in amino acids, minerals and antioxidants. It will help in slowing down the ageing process, maintaining skin elasticity and getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

Earth Rhythm Kombucha, Fermented Rice Water Foaming Face wash | Hydrates your skin, Improves the skin barrier & Provides even skin-tone| For Dry & Aging Skin | Men & Women - 100ml
4 (2)
40% off
359 599
Buy now

Amio Wellness Rice Water Face Wash
This rice water face wash comes in the form of foam. It is suitable for all skin times and is safe for use as it does not trigger any skin reaction whatsoever. It exfoliates the skin by getting rid of dead skin cells. It also removes acne, controls excess oil and prevents future breakouts. It is made from the goodness of rice water, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera extract, Alpha Arbutin and Lactic acid.

Amio Wellness Rice Water Face Wash | Helps to Reduce Acne, Fine lines, Oil Production and Treats Uneven Skin Tone | Foaming cleanser | Pack of 60ml
25% off
599 799
Buy now

Mystic Valley Rice Water Brightening Face Wash
A dermatologically tested formulation, this one is enriched with the goodness of rice water, vitamins A, B and E, minerals and ceramides. It helps in brightening the skin tone and nourishing the dry skin. It will help in removing the impurities and leave your skin feeling soft, supple and evenly tones. It will also boost collagen production and make skin look radiant.

Mystic Valley Rice Water Brightening Face Wash, Glycolic Acid for Exfoliation, Soap Free, Paraben Free, Dermatologist Tested, 100 Ml
4 (33)
550
Buy now

HeeCare Men's Pure Glow Rice Water Gel Face Wash
This face wash comes packed with brightening and hydrating properties. It also helps in keeping aging signs like wrinkles and dark circles at bay. It will restore your skin complexion. The best part is it contains no harmful chemicals in it. The goodness of pure glow rice water and Moringa will do a lot of good to your skin.

HeeCare Men's Pure Glow Rice Water Gel Face Wash Gentle Daily Cleanser For Radiant & Hydrated Skin - 100ml (Pack Of 2)
4% off
769 798
Buy now
Product Price
The Face Shop Rice water Bright Cleansing foam 150ml with Rice Water for Brighten the Skin | Soap Wort for Deep Cleansing |Moringa Oil for Moisturization | Face Wash for Men and Women ₹ 760
Earth Rhythm Kombucha, Fermented Rice Water Foaming Face wash | Hydrates your skin, Improves the skin barrier & Provides even skin-tone| For Dry & Aging Skin | Men & Women - 100ml ₹ 359
Amio Wellness Rice Water Face Wash | Helps to Reduce Acne, Fine lines, Oil Production and Treats Uneven Skin Tone | Foaming cleanser | Pack of 60ml ₹ 599
Mystic Valley Rice Water Brightening Face Wash, Glycolic Acid for Exfoliation, Soap Free, Paraben Free, Dermatologist Tested, 100 Ml ₹ 550
HeeCare Men's Pure Glow Rice Water Gel Face Wash Gentle Daily Cleanser For Radiant & Hydrated Skin - 100ml (Pack Of 2) ₹ 769

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Skin Care Personal Care
RELATED STORIES
Best hand massagers help give relief from pain in hands, palms and fingers
Best bandage tape ensures injured body part gets support, relief from pain
Anti-dandruff shampoos for men and women: A buyer's guide
Best N99 masks can work against pollution, protect against viruses, bacteria
Best oil-free foundations you need to check out
health and beauty FOR LESS