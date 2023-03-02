Looking for supple and bright skin? Try these 5 rice water face washes

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
What ingredients your face wash packs in is of significant importance. Instead of going by the brand’s name, go through the list of ingredients that are available in the formulation. One of the ingredients that can do your skin a world of good is rice water. Rich in amino acids, minerals and antioxidants, it can help in making your skin feel supple, soft, smooth, hydrated and the list goes on. The dreaded ageing signs can also be kept at bay with the help of this rice water face wash. It brightens your skin tone and makes your skin feel squeaky clean after every wash. We are sure there will be many takers of rice water face wash after knowing about the plethora of benefits.
To help you with selection, we have rounded up some from Amazon. They will boost skin elasticity and boost your skincare regime. Take a look at them.
The Face Shop Rice water Bright Cleansing foam
This face wash comes in the form of gel. It is suitable for all skin types and has a nice fragrance of rice emanating from it. Made from organic ingredients and free from paraben, animal-driven ingredients, mineral oil and other harsh chemicals, this formulation will help you in getting bright and clear skin. You will love how smooth your skin will feel.
Earth Rhythm Kombucha, Fermented Rice Water Foaming Face wash
This foaming face wash is gentle on skin and helps in getting rid of impurities without interfering with the skin barrier. It is suitable for all skin types and is an unscented formulation. Free from cruelty and paraben, it will improve the barrier of skin, keep it hydrated and maintain the natural balance of your skin as well. The fermented rice water contained in it is rich in amino acids, minerals and antioxidants. It will help in slowing down the ageing process, maintaining skin elasticity and getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines.
Amio Wellness Rice Water Face Wash
This rice water face wash comes in the form of foam. It is suitable for all skin times and is safe for use as it does not trigger any skin reaction whatsoever. It exfoliates the skin by getting rid of dead skin cells. It also removes acne, controls excess oil and prevents future breakouts. It is made from the goodness of rice water, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera extract, Alpha Arbutin and Lactic acid.
Mystic Valley Rice Water Brightening Face Wash
A dermatologically tested formulation, this one is enriched with the goodness of rice water, vitamins A, B and E, minerals and ceramides. It helps in brightening the skin tone and nourishing the dry skin. It will help in removing the impurities and leave your skin feeling soft, supple and evenly tones. It will also boost collagen production and make skin look radiant.
HeeCare Men's Pure Glow Rice Water Gel Face Wash
This face wash comes packed with brightening and hydrating properties. It also helps in keeping aging signs like wrinkles and dark circles at bay. It will restore your skin complexion. The best part is it contains no harmful chemicals in it. The goodness of pure glow rice water and Moringa will do a lot of good to your skin.
