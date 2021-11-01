Looking pretty and getting party-ready just got easier

Beauty and grooming are central to a woman's personality. Amazon as part of its Great Indian Festival, ahead of Diwali, is offering a host of offers on a range of beauty products.

Here are some picks on the most popular grooming products currently on offer on Amazon.

1. Philips BHH880/10 Hair Straightening Brush With Keratin Infused Bristles

This hair straightening brush is ideal for getting naturally straight hair, not a salon style hair. It comes with what is called a ‘triple bristle design’ which gently detangles and straightens the hair while protecting your scalp from heat. It heats up fast in 50 seconds, and comes with two temperature slots - 170 and 200 degrees Celsius.

MRP: ₹3,495.00Deal Price: ₹2,579.002. VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler, Straightener, Curler & Crimper

This hair styler comes in a three-in-one pack. You can straighten your hair, curl it and also crimp the hair. Since it is three-in-one system, while using one device, you can lock the other two.

MRP: ₹1,799.00Deal of the Day: ₹1,199.00

3. Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer

This hair dryer provides quick drying with 1600 W. This machine gently directs the airflow, giving better control during styling. It comes with three temperature settings (hot, warm and cool). The device comes with a foldable handle and its honey comb inlet is specially designed to avoid tangling of the hair.

MRP: ₹1,295.00Deal Price: ₹899.004. Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator for women

Here's a great solution to your body hair issues. This epilator for women with a wide, pivoting head provides an easier and more efficient way to hair removal. It comes with a technology called Micro-Grip tweezer (40 tweezers) which provides smooth skin for weeks, not just days. Its ergonomic handle enables easy use on all body areas. It is 100% waterproof so you can epilate in the bath or shower for a less painful experience.MRP: ₹7,525.00Deal of the Day: ₹4,999.00

5. Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler

This hair styler is sometimes called ‘salon in a box’ and not without a reason. With this device, you can create multiple styles – beach waves, tight curls, lose curls and smooth natural salon blow dry finish. It comes with six different attachments for styling. It uses a technology called negative ions, which help reduce static in the hair.

MRP: ₹44,900.00Deal of the Day: ₹35,900.00

