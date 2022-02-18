Love cat eyes but can't get it right? Try these black pen eyeliners

Girls who have aced the art of getting a winged eyeliner are envied the most for a reason. After all, this much coveted talent is not a commonplace one. There are a number of YouTube tutorials on how to get it right, but they just don't seem enough for most of us to get that on point winged eyeliner. The whole act of holding the eyeliner brush and gliding it smoothly over the upper lash line is an intimidating one, but that doesn't have to mean we give up on our dream of flaunting the bold and dramatic eyes.



Amazon has a number of pen eyeliners available on its platform. These eyeliners are exceptionally easy in application and require much less effort to get the eye makeup look right.



You can experiment with these liners as much as you want without the fear of goofing up and having to start all over again. To save you time, we have rounded up a few of our top picks in our list below. The listed eyeliners are smudge-proof and long-lasting too. Take a look.





1. Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eye Liner Pen

This pen eyeliner from Lakme has a bold black finish and is formulated from organic and natural ingredients. It has a matte finish and is both waterproof and smudge-proof. It comes with the promise of 14-hour long stay and is available in two variants - one with a fine tip and another with a block tip. Dermatologically tested, this pen eyeliner makes for a good beauty product.





2. Kiro Waterproof Soft-Matte Eyeliner Pen, Carbon Black, 1.1 ml

The pen eyeliner is available in carbon black colour and has an intense matte finish. It glides easily and lasts for as long as 24 hours. Sweat, tear and smudge-proof, this ophthalmologically and dermatologically tested product is 100% vegan and is free from paraben and other harmful chemicals. For bold and dramatic eyes, go for this pen eyeliner.





3. SERY Panache Eye Liner Pen - 1ml

This midnight black pen eyeliner is smooth in application and has a glossy finish which makes eyes look super attractive. It is smudge-proof and waterproof and gives rich colour pay-off in one stroke. Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested, this is a 100% vegan formulation free from paraben and other harmful chemicals.





4.SUGAR Cosmetics - Wingman - Waterproof Microliner - 01 I'll Be Black (Jet Black Eyeliner)

This waterproof eyeliner has a semi matte finish and lasts for good up to 12 hours. It is smudge-proof and also transfer-proof and has highly pigmented jet black colour. It is easy to apply and is a lightweight formulation.



