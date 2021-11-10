Love to mix and match fragrances? Get home a perfume set

A good perfume is one of the sure shot ways of boosting one's mood and confidence. Given every smell has a distinct mood and feel to it, it is almost like every fragrance has an identity of its own. Therefore, it is important to make the right choice when buying perfumes. Depending on your taste, you can choose if you want a perfume with a poignant smell, or one with a subtle fragrance. And if you are one of those who is perpetually wanting to mix and match between fragrances and has a general liking for feel-good fragrances, then perfume sets present the best solution. In a set comes distinct fragrances to cater to every mood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To help you shortlist some of the perfume sets, which are popular and well-curated, we have prepared a list below. Take a look:1. Bella Vita Organic Woman Perfume Gift Set for Women

The long-lasting fragrances from this premium range are poignant, subtle and edgy, all at once. This carefully crafted mix of fragrances caters to every mood and is simply a treat for one's senses. The packaging is elegant and the perfumes are easy to use.2. The Man Company Trio Body Perfume for Men

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This perfume set for men is too good to resist. The no gas body deodorants have an ever-lasting fragrance, and leave one feeling refreshed and happy. The fragrance is poignant and is almost has an identity of its own. It keeps body odour at bay.3. Perfumer's Club"Best Fragrance for Men 2021

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This set of perfumes is likely to last longer; six times more than regular deodorants. All fragrances are distinct, subtle and memorable. They are suitable for all skin types and help one feel fresh throughout the day. 4. Villain Party Combo (EDP and Hydra Eau De Parfum - 100 ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This combo set is popular for a reason. Its long-lasting fragrance is good for keeping one's mood in check throughout the day. The pleasant smell helps boost one's confidence and keep bad odour at bay. Both perfumes have a distinct and appealing smell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON