Love yourself this new year and resolve to include these 5 skincare products

New year is synonymous with making ambitious resolutions for many. But we have a suggestion for our readers – have a not-so-time-consuming and simple skincare regime as a resolution this year. When we say ‘regime’, what we are referring to is consistency. So, no more slacking off when it comes to sparing five minutes daily for your skin, both in the morning and evening.



While everyone's skincare regime may vary depending on their skin type and the demands of their skin, a few essentials are simply unmissable. Every skincare enthusiast will agree that a sunscreen, an under eye cream, a foaming face wash, a face serum (to keep one's skin hydrated) and a night cream are basic products that they swear by. They take the skincare game up by notches and help one reap their lasting rewards in the long run.



To motivate you to stay true to your skincare resolution, we have done you a little favour by doing the first step of finding the right products. In the list below, you will find our top picks which are truly effective and must-haves. So, add them to your cart without wasting a second further. Go shopping!





1. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++

This antioxidant-rich SPF helps give one's skin complete protection through most modern filter. Suitable for all skin tones, this formulation gets easily absorbed into the skin and does not leave a white cast. It also helps treat inflammation and also reduces photodamages (skin changes such as fine lines, coarse wrinkles, roughness, freckles and pigmentation caused due to exposure to sun) in the skin once affected by UV radiation.



2. Olay Eye Cream, 15ml

This 3-in-1 eye cream helps reduce dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness. A potent colour-correcting formula comes packed with essential vitamins. It helps in perfecting the appearance of skin tone and helps boost the health of skin under the eye area, making it look radiant and supple.



3. Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Foaming Face Wash, 150ml

Suitable for all skin types, this face wash has strong detoxifying and purifying properties. It cleanses face deeply and is particularly suited for acne-prone skin. It does not strip off the skin's natural oils and leaves one with fresh and plump skin after every face wash.



4. Rivona Naturals Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

Given how hydration is the key to a good skin, this hyaluronic acid ensures your skin is hydrated well at all times. It improves skin texture, complexion and works on eliminating fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. It is infused with the goodness of Castor oil, Centella Asiatica extract, vitamins C and E. To get radiant and youthful skin, this serum is one of the best bets.



5. The Moms Co Natural Age Control Night Cream

Formulated with bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol) and niacinamide, this night cream is super effective in reducing fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness under the eyes. It further boosts elasticity and firmness of the skin. Made from natural ingredients alone, this night cream does not contain mineral oil, sulfate, paraben, synthetic fragrances and other harmful chemicals.



