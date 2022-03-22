Make every shaving experience smooth and fun with these lotions, see picks

To make every shaving experience a fun experience, it is important to use an aftershave lotion. This formulation helps in healing cuts and nicks that you may experience during shaving. Besides, some of them also come packed with antibacterial properties that help keep skin protected and safe. It further helps soothe skin, resulting in a soft and smooth touch.

Amazon has a range of aftershave lotions for men that come in many forms - liquid, gel, spray and so on. We have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below as our top picks. What’s attractive about these lotions is that they come infused with a pleasant and invigorating fragrance that lingers on and has a positive impact on one’s senses.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab these aftershave lotions that are available at nominal prices. They truly can help you kickstart your day feeling confident. Scroll down to take a look at the products.

This aftershave lotion from Park Avenue has a pleasant fragrance of lavender and musk. It comes in the form of spray and is just the grooming product one needs to kickstart the day on a bright note.

This formulation is available in two flavours and two different packaging of 50 ml and 150 ml. It comes in the form of spray and helps refresh your mind in seconds. You can see the results after applying this spray, as your skin becomes soft and fresh. After every shave, use this product on your face, neck and body for a refreshing feel. Besides, it also helps in healing tiny razor cuts and nicks.

This formulation has a refreshing smell that lingers on for long, resulting in a fresh mind. It soothes skin and restores hydration after every shave. Enriched with Aloe Vera, this lotion also deeply moisturises one’s skin and heals nicks and cuts caused due to shaving.

This aftershave lotion from Axe has an irresistible chocolate scent that has a positive impact on both one’s mind and senses. It also helps result in clean and fresh skin. Safe to use, this formulation’s fragrance lingers on and lasts for hours.

This aftershave lotion from Nivea comes packed with antibacterial properties that comfort and soothe the skin after every shave. It prevents the skin from drying and keeps any kind of irritation at bay. Its woody masculine fragrance not only invigorates one's senses, but also in making a stellar first impression on others.

