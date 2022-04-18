Make mineral sunscreens your summer best friend

With soaring temperatures, our desire of going to beaches and hill stations has also grown manifold. To bask in the glory of sun, what is a must is a mineral-based sunscreen. We are certain you already known about the importance of sunscreens as a skincare essential. You may wonder what sets apart a mineral-based sunscreen from other formulations. Well, the answer is simple; a sunscreen that comes loaded with the goodness of minerals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide provides a broad spectrum protection to skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. It blocks the sun rays completely from penetrating the skin, thereby reducing the probability of formation of ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines caused by sun damage.



To give your skin complete protection from harmful UV rays, get your hands on mineral-based sunscreens now. We have rounded up some options for you in our list below. All formulations have a good SPF content and are lightweight and non-greasy formulations. Scroll down to take a look.





Z-Block 25% Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Gel, SPF 58, 50 ml

This sunscreen comes in the form of gel and with the goodness of SPF 58. Formulated with the goodness of dimethicone, zinc oxide and vitamin E, it helps shield one’s skin from the harmful rays of the sun and keeps it supple. Dermatologically tested and preservative-free, this formulation is lightweight, non-opaque and has a velvety feel to it. It is also water-resistant for up to a good 80 minutes.



B06XKMRQST

The Blessing Tree Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide. Water Resistant, No Parabens-100 ml

This sunscreen lotion has SPF 50 PA+++ and helps give a broad spectrum protection form the harmful rays of the sun. A mineral-based sunscreen, it comes loaded with the goodness of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which block the sun rays completely from penetrating the skin. It is suitable for all skin tones and is water-resistant. Free from mineral oil and paraben, it is also non-comedogenic, which implies it doesn’t trigger any skin reaction and is absolutely safe to use.

B07VD7WV5F

SunKage SPF 50, 100% Physical Sunscreen Natural Zinc Oxide Shield Sunscreen Lotion 50ML

This sunscreen lotion has SPF 50+. It is suitable for all skin types and is formulated with active ingredients like micronized zinc oxide. Dermatologically tested and free from paraben and fragrance, this water-resistant and non-greasy formulation gives a long-lasting broad spectrum protection from UVA, UVB and IRR rays. It is also hypoallergenic, which means you don’t have to worry about any skin reaction.



B085WC3DTC

Rivela Dermascience by Cipla Ultralight Matte Dry Sunscreen Gel SPF 50, PA+++, 50 gm, With Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide For All Skin Types for a Matte, Non-sticky and Non-greasy Finish

This sunscreen gel has SPF 50 PA+++. It is formulated with the goodness of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that provide a broad spectrum defence from the harmful rays of the sun. Suitable for all skin types, it also prevents the formation of ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines caused by sun damage. A non-greasy and matte formulation, it makes your skin look smooth and soft. A mineral based sunscreen, it is free from paraben, mineral oil and SLS. Besides, it has not been tested on animals.



B09RWNBMRR

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.