Make workouts convenient, enjoyable with leather gym gloves

Have you ever noticed how the skin on the upper ends of your palm tend to get thick and rough if you are regular with lifting weights in a gym? The medical term for them is calluses. They are caused as pressure is mounted between the weights and the skin on your palms. Often, getting a grip of gym equipment too becomes an issue if your palms sweat too much. Very often, your wrist too needs support while doing heavy exercises.

The answer to all such problems is leather gym gloves. These are designed to keep your fingers free for movement but forming a protective layer between your palm and whatever device you use in a gym. If you haven't made this utility item as part of your gym bag, it is about time you did it.

In case, you want to pick some, online platforms offer many choices. Here's a list that you may find useful.



1) 5 O'CLOCK Sports Leather Gym Gloves for Men



This pair of gloves comes with an ergonomic design, Its foam padding gives better cushioning and comfort. The extra wrap gives better grip and wrist support. It comes in a stretchable material, which fits the natural shape of the hand. It is a free size pair of gloves and ideal for exercise and fitness.



MRP: ₹800.00

Price: ₹389.00



2) Xtrim Macho Unisex Professional Wrist Wrap Support Tactical Thumb Stretch Back Leather Grip Weightlifting Gym Gloves

This pair of gloves comes in three colours - black, blue and tan. The half finger pair of gloves are ideal for outdoor activities as well as gym training. You can use them for climbing and driving and while working out with barbell, dumbbell, rowing, pull-up and weightlifting in gym. The good bit is it is washable leather and hence can be cleaned.



Price: ₹449.00 - ₹469.00



3) Nivia Leather Gym Glove with Wrist Wrap, Large

This pair of gloves comes in two colours - black and orange. The distinct feature of this pair is that it is a very tight fitting glove. However, do take note that this pair of glove is not for hard core gym exercises but basic exercises.

MRP: ₹515.00

Price: ₹406.00

4) Kobo Leather Fitness Gloves

This pair of gym gloves is ideal for exercise and fitness training. It is made of leather with a padded front on the palm side of it and has lycra material at the back for comfortable fitting.



Price: ₹320.00 - ₹390.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.



