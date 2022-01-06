Make your dream of having longer lashes come true with these eyelashes serum

Who does not fancy fuller and thicker eyelashes? Almost each one of us. Some of us even go to the extent of buying artificial or fake lashes to experience what it feels like to have longer lashes. But what if we tell you that you need not resort to using fake lashes? That you can get fuller and thicker lashes in just two weeks? You reaction will be priceless.



Enriched with essential oils and vitamins, eyelash serums are a one-stop solution to get naturally nourished and longer eyelashes. The results obtained from using this serum are just phenomenal and some might even say phenomenal.



All in all a great product to get gorgeous eyelashes in no time, we have rounded up a few eyelashes serum in our list below to help you make up your mind. Scroll the list below and add the products to your cart.





1. StBotanica Eyelash Growth Serum

B07BK62KQK

This eyelash growth serum is formulated with high-quality cold pressed oils like Castor oil, organic Coconut oil, extra virgin Olive oil and sweet Almond oil. It nourishes the eyelashes well and make them feel more softer. A perfect pick to get longer, fuller and thicker eyelashes, this formulation is safe to use and is dermatologically tested and is hypoallergenic (does not trigger any skin reaction).





2. Bella Vita Organic GrowBrow

B07LH23VRZ

Enriched with Castor oil, onion oil, Amla oil, Brahmi oil, Bringraj oil, vitamin E, sunflower oil and honey vanila fragrance, this eyelash serum is perfect for enhancing growth of eyelashes, fighting follicle infection and reducing hair breakage. You can get thicker and voluminous eyelashes in no time with this formulation. It is easy to use and comes in a nice pack.



3. WishCare Brow &amp; Lash Growth Serum

B08NJVDSMQ

Made from 100% natural ingredients like Castor oil, Almond oil and vitamin E, this serum is suitable all genders and age groups. It helps enhance the growth of lashes and make them appear more thick and full. It is easy to apply and comes with an applicator brush.



4. Organic Netra® Eyebrow &amp; Eyelash Growth Serum

B092DBMFZ6

This serum is made from a blend of essential oils like Castor oil, Almond oil, onion oil, Rose oil, among others. It boosts the growth of lashes and also strengthens them. This serum gets easily absorbed and produce faster results. You can apply it before going to bed and leave it overnight for best results.



5. Tyaga Advanced Eyelash &amp; row enhancing Serum

B08CZZQ9YW

This eyelash serum stimulates hair follicle growth and claims to produce results in two weeks. Infused with the goodness of essential fatty acids, vitamin E, Almond oil, Rosemary oil, among others, it keeps the lashes nourished. The best part is this formulation is cruelty free and devoid of sulfate, soy, corn, gluten, paraben and other harmful chemicals. Besides, it is super easy to apply.



