Make your home free of mosquitoes and rats with effective repellents

For most people, home is the centre of their universe. Ensuring that it is clean and airy is every homemaker's effort so that it is fit for family members to live in. But pests and insects are a constant threat and can seriously make life problematic. Thankfully, there are solutions available that can help contain the damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While coronavirus has made it difficult for people to step out of the house at the drop of the hat, picking things online has come as a boon to many. If you are looking for repellents to keep mosquitoes and rats at bay, here are some options.

1) Good Knight Mosquito Repellent Fabric Roll On - 8ml (Pack of 1,Multicolor,Bubble gum Fragrance)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anti-mosquito repellent is designed to be applied on your clothes. It comes as a roll-on and has the fragrance of a bubblegum. It is safe to use. This repellent is made from 100% natural plant-based active ingredients such as Citronella and Eucalyptus oil, known for their mosquito-repellant properties. This fabric roll-on gives 8-hour long protection from dengue and malaria-causing mosquitoes. It is peadiatrician certified, which makes it safe to be used for babies and children of all age groups.

MRP: ₹75.00Price: ₹70.502) bitteR Powerful Rat Repellent Spray - Eco Safe, Odorless, Non Toxic, Effective Rodent Repellent Spray Safe for Humans and Pets Patented Product 180 Milliliters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This rat repellent is a safe, eco-friendly and non-toxic spray. It is safe for humans and is an odourless product. It uses an extreme bitter formulation, and comes in the form of a spray. You can tackle the rat menace effectively without having to trap, kill or poison it. This repellent can be used to protect rubber parts in cars and bikes and electric wires and cables.MRP: ₹525.00Price: ₹499.003) Hunter Mosquito Repellant Machine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This mosquito repellent machine works on electricity. It works best after dark and only when this device, with its ultra violet light, is the the only device on in the room. This machine should be kept three feet above the ground.MRP: ₹999.00Price: ₹940.00

4) 2400 Volt Electric Mosquito Killer Racket with Powerful Battery and COB Light

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This electronic mosquito trap is a non-toxic product and uses electricity to kill mosquitoes. It is, therefore, safe to be used in the presence of humans and pets. It does not spread any radiation either. It is easy to use and can be used with any a USB port or regular adapter. It has a long-lasting battery and it has a twice-speed discharge circuit which can output 2400V in a moment.

MRP: ₹1,499.00Price: ₹599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON