Make your skincare regime more wholesome with face toners

Do you sometimes feel that there's still dirt left on your skin after washing your face with a cleanser? Well, your hunch may be true. Dirt and other impurities sometimes penetrate deep into one's skin. Therefore, regular facial cleansing, in such cases, won't help. It is, therefore, advisable to use a face toner which is designed to extract dirt and other impurities deep from your skin without damaging you skin barrier. The rate at which pollution levels are rising, it makes sense to invest in a facial toner that tightens your open pores and leaves you with squeaky clean skin.





We have rounded up a few toners in the list below which will come in handy if you're looking to buy a toner for yourself.

1. Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner, 120ml

B00791CS2G

Crafted from the blend of rich ingredients like Daruhaldi (Berberis aristata), Dhania (Coriandrum sativum), Majuphal (Quercus infectoria), Pudina (Mentha arvensis), this toner offers multiple benefits. It restores our complexion's pH balance and keeps the skin squeaky clean and free from impurities. It reduces the signs of ageing and also protects your skin from the harmful rays of the Sun. It also helps tighten your pores and is suitable for oily and normal skin.





2. Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner, 200 ml

B00OCJ5M6C

This toner is more suitable for oily, acne-prone and combination skin. It is formulated with the goodness of green tea extracts and glycolic acid. The former helps in stopping the formation of new acne and it also kills the bacteria causing acne from the root itself, whereas the latter removes the dead skin from the top layer of the skin. As a result, you get a clean, even-toned and hydrated skin. It is FDA approved and free from mineral oil, SLS and paraben. Besides, it is 100% vegan product and also non-comedogenic (will not block skin pores). It is perfect for use in all seasons.





3. Dermafique All Important Skin Toner, 150 ml

B07DDT8R7C

This skin toner is packed with the goodness of antioxidants, which help in preventing premature ageing. It restores and balances the pH level of your skin, and also treats uneven skin tone. It is alcohol-free and paraben-free, and ensures to keep your skin hydrated all day long. It can be used by both men and women. It is also suitable for dry, oily and combination skin types.





4. Mamaearth Vitamin C Toner, 200 ml

B0859DMLKK

Formulated with the crafty concoction of vitamin C, cucumber, Aloe Vera extract and witch hazel, this facial toner will help tighten open and enlarged pores, restore the pH balance of the skin and detoxifies skin impurities. It is suitable for all skin types and is free from sulfates, parabens, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, colours and synthetic fragrance. It is dermatologically tested and absolutely safe to use.





