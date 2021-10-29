Makeup kits and accessories are every woman's best friends, top picks

A woman's love for makeup is a celebrated fact. Be is a little girl observing her mother put on makeup or an elderly woman applying kajal to perfection, makeup has been a favourite among women across all age brackets.

In recent times, makeup videos online have made the art of applying makeup more accessible to common women. Here's a selection of makeup kits and accessories such as makeup brushes that should be part of a woman's beauty kit.

1. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Lipstick Micro-Mini Trial Kit 38gm (Pack of 16)

This is sample tester lipstick kit but it is a popular choice on Amazon. This is a herb enriched Ayurvedic lipstick sampler kit, a miniature pack of 16 ayurvedic shades. Its organic formulation - Indian Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjishtha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil - is a major draw.

MRP: ₹575.00Deal Price: ₹484.002. TYA Makeup Kit + 5 Pcs Makeup Brush + 2 Pc Blender Puff Combo

Here's a super affordable makeup kit set with compact powders, eye shadows, lip colours, blush, face powders. Brushes and sponge blender puffs are also part of the kit.

MRP: ₹789.00Deal Price: ₹299.00

3. Kylie Foundation Brush Make Up Brushes

This set of makeup brushes helps sought out your complete makeup process. To be found in it are foundation, blending, blush, eyeliner and face powder brushes. The kit is portable and convenient for daily makeup. The hair is imported high-quality synthetic hair with soft and good grip powder strength.

MRP: ₹783.00Deal of the Day: ₹330.00

4. Swiss Beauty Professional Face & Eye Brush Set

Brushes are an integral part of any makeup kit. They are needed in application of compact, concealer, eyeshadow among other makeup essentials. This set allows just the kind of range one is looking for.MRP: ₹799.00Price: ₹770.00

5. Volo All In One Makeup Kit

This makeup kit comes with pigmented, waterproof eye shadow shades. It also has a smudge proof, water-resistant and long-lasting pen eye liner, and a creamy semi-matte lipstick.MRP: ₹1,096.00Price: ₹360.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.