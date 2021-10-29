Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health-and-beauty / Makeup kits and accessories are every woman's best friends, top picks
health-and-beauty

Makeup kits and accessories are every woman's best friends, top picks

Makeup kits and other accessories are essential to a woman's beauty routine. Take a look at some offers online.
Makeup kit is an essential element in every woman's beauty regimen.  (Pexels)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 07:42 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

A woman's love for makeup is a celebrated fact. Be is a little girl observing her mother put on makeup or an elderly woman applying kajal to perfection, makeup has been a favourite among women across all age brackets.

In recent times, makeup videos online have made the art of applying makeup more accessible to common women. Here's a selection of makeup kits and accessories such as makeup brushes that should be part of a woman's beauty kit.

1. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Lipstick Micro-Mini Trial Kit 38gm (Pack of 16)

 

RELATED STORIES

This is sample tester lipstick kit but it is a popular choice on Amazon. This is a herb enriched Ayurvedic lipstick sampler kit, a miniature pack of 16 ayurvedic shades. Its organic formulation - Indian Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjishtha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil - is a major draw.

 

MRP: 575.00Deal Price: 484.002. TYA Makeup Kit + 5 Pcs Makeup Brush + 2 Pc Blender Puff Combo

 

Here's a super affordable makeup kit set with compact powders, eye shadows, lip colours, blush, face powders. Brushes and sponge blender puffs are also part of the kit.

 

MRP: 789.00Deal Price: 299.00

3. Kylie Foundation Brush Make Up Brushes

 

This set of makeup brushes helps sought out your complete makeup process. To be found in it are foundation, blending, blush, eyeliner and face powder brushes. The kit is portable and convenient for daily makeup. The hair is imported high-quality synthetic hair with soft and good grip powder strength.

 

MRP: 783.00Deal of the Day: 330.00

 

4. Swiss Beauty Professional Face & Eye Brush Set

 

Brushes are an integral part of any makeup kit. They are needed in application of compact, concealer, eyeshadow among other makeup essentials. This set allows just the kind of range one is looking for.MRP: 799.00Price: 770.00

 

5. Volo All In One Makeup Kit

 

This makeup kit comes with pigmented, waterproof eye shadow shades. It also has a smudge proof, water-resistant and long-lasting pen eye liner, and a creamy semi-matte lipstick.MRP: 1,096.00Price: 360.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
makeup lipstick shade
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP