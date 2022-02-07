Manage weight and build muscles the healthy way with these muscle gain powders

Looking to gain weight and build muscles the healthy way? Then weight gain supplements available in powder form are for you. They can be taken with milk and water and make for excellent post-workout drinks. A rich source of calories, protein and many other essential vitamins and minerals, these supplements can help you in your journey of managing weight. They also improve your energy levels and ensure your body gets the necessary nutrition. Besides being nutritious, these supplements are also delicious. You will be able to see the results manifest over time in the form of a toned body with great muscles. There are many options available on Amazon and to make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up our top picks which come packed with calories, carbohydrates and protein. Plus, they all come in chocolate flavour. To take a look, scroll down the list. 1. Labrada Muscle Mass Gainer

This product comes in the form of powder and can make for an excellent post-workout drink. It's a high calorie body building food and provides one's body with 1244 kcal energy, 52 grams of protein and 250 grams carbohydrates when mixed with 900-950ml of water. Both delicious and nutritious, this drink contains muscle-building protein, carbohydrates, creatine and glutamine. The best part is it doesn't contain dextrose, sucrose or corn syrup solids.

2. GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer

This formulation comes in the form of powder and has a delicious chocolate flavour. Its three scoops when mixed with double toned milk can provide 2200 calories, 73 grams of protein and 440 grams of carbohydrates. It also contains ingredient like branched chain amino acids (BCAA), which helps in boosting muscle growth and enhancing energy levels. Besides, the digestive enzymes present in the product help in protein and carbohydrate , which lead to weight gain. 3. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass High Protein and High Calorie Mass Gainer

This formulation comes in powder form and has a chocolate flavour to it. A non-vegetarian product, this product helps one in managing weight and gaining muscle and mass. It also improves one's energy levels considerably. Enriched with 50 gram of high-quality protein, over 250 gram of carbohydrates per serving with 23+ vitamins and minerals, creatine and glutamine, this product is an ideal pick if you want to see transformative results. It also supplies 1200 plus calories which significantly contribute in gaining weight.

4. Endura Mass Weight Gainer

This mass weight gainer supplement is available in powder form and has a chocolate flavour. It provides 416 kcal and 16 gm of protein which help in gaining weight and building muscle. To gain weight the natural and healthy way, this supplement makes for a nice option. It comes packed with nutrition and is available in other flavour and sizes of packaging. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

